Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead Los Angeles Clippers to sixth straight win

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and Paul George added 26 as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to six games with a 114-99 victory at the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, and Paul George added 17 of his 26 points in the first quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to six games with a 114-99 victory at the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

George, who also picked up six steals, and Leonard were playing together in a road game for the first time, and they were on the court as teammates for just the fourth time overall.

Luka Doncic had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points and 10 boards for the Mavericks, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. Dallas lost a home game for the first time since November 8.

The Clippers' defense, led by guard Patrick Beverley, clamped down on Doncic, who entered averaging 30.6 points per game, third best in the NBA. The Mavericks were also the second-best scoring team in the NBA at 119.1 points per game.

Lou Williams had 21 off the Los Angeles bench, and Montrezl Harrell added 12 as the Clippers won at Dallas for the first time since November 2016.

Nikola Jokic had a season-high 20 rebounds and Jerami Grant added a season-best 20 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 117-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Jokic finished one rebound shy of his career best and scored eight points in Denver's sixth straight win.

Will Barton had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Jamal Murray added 16 points and Mason Plumlee scored 15 for the Nuggets, who are 10-1 in November and ended a three-game home losing streak against the Wizards.

Denver held one of the NBA's prolific offenses to its second-fewest point total of the season. Washington entered the game averaging 119.1 points and had failed to score at least 100 points just once in 15 games. They needed 35 in the fourth quarter to reach 100 this time.

Bradley Beal, the Wizards leading scorer averaging 29.6 points, was held to 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting. He was 2 of 10 from behind the three-point line.

Jordan McRae had 21 points and Moritz Wagner and Davis Bertans each finished with 14 for the Wizards.

