Portland Trail Blazers guarantee Carmelo Anthony deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have guaranteed Carmelo Anthony's contract for the remainder of the NBA season.

Anthony signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $2.15m deal upon joining the team last month but his production has accelerated a decision that the franchise had until January to make.

We have amended @carmeloanthony's contract to be fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season.



Anthony was Western Conference Player of the Week last week after averaging 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Overall, the 10-time All-Star is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds and has scored at least 20 points in three of his eight games with the team.

"Melo's been terrific for us," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "He's enjoying the experience. He's been a breath of fresh air for us that we needed."

The Trail Blazers are just 9-13 but have won four of their past five games heading into Friday's home contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

