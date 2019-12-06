Ovie Soko's NBA Primetime on Sky Sports preview: Pelicans @ Mavericks and Nuggets @ Nets

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Pelicans @ Mavericks and Nuggets @ Nets.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Dallas Mavericks, Saturday 7pm, Sky Sports Arena

The scary thing about Luka Doncic is that this is just the beginning. The kid is growing in confidence and going from strength to strength. He'll make sure the Mavericks take care of business against the Pelicans.

Doncic has put the league on notice that he is the real deal and that his name deserves to be up there with the big names in the NBA.

That is a scary statement to make about a kid in his second year in the NBA. I mean, how many years did it take Giannis Antetokounmpo to establish himself in that elite tier of superstars?

For me, the Lakers are one of the top two defensive teams in the league and last weekend Luka made all those big plays against them down the stretch to take the Mavs to a huge win.

Doncic is a player that gets to his spots on the floor and he can work in very small areas of space to get his shots. He is such a mis-match problem.

Think back to the Mavericks-Rockets game, he drove down the lane at PJ Tucker who is a strong player and bumped him under the basket to get an easy lay-up. His size and his ability to get to his step-back three and keep opponents on their toes, he is so tough to guard and is a difficult match-up at all times. He can make shots from all over the floor. He keeps the opponent's help defenders honest.

Denver Nuggets @ Brooklyn Nets, Sunday 8pm, Sky Sports Arena

Normally I always go for 'The Joker' (Nikola Jokic) because I'm such a big fan of his game but Spencer Dinwiddie has been balling out for Nets. Their whole unit - without the injured Kyrie Irving - is playing really well. I'm going with Brooklyn in this one.

Dinwiddie is on fire and he is not making life easy for when Kyrie eventually comes back because they are rolling without him. They've rediscovered the chemistry that made them so entertaining last year.

What is a shame is that guys know that, because of Kyrie's reputation, when he comes back you have to cater to his ego. I hope the people at the top of the Nets organisation can take a step back and see how well the team has functioned without him.

Do you want to win games or do you want to break individual records? What do they want to be known for as a club? It will be interesting, I think Kyrie will end up having to work hard to fit in more so than he has ever had to do in his career.

