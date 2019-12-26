Brooklyn Nets host New York Knicks in latest chapter of the Battle of the Boroughs

The Brooklyn Nets host city rivals the New York Knicks at Barclays Center in the early hours of Friday morning, live on Sky Sports Action.

Live NBA: New York @ Brooklyn Friday 27th December 1:00am

The Nets (16-13) have won six of their last 10 games, including three of their last four. They have also won three of their last four home games and boast a 9-5 home record for the season.

Brooklyn are scoring 111.9 points per game, despite the long-term absence of Kyrie Irving with a shoulder injury.

They average 48.6 rebounds per game, which is second-most in the league. Jarrett Allen leads the charge on the glass, with 10.6 rebounds per game, while DeAndre Jordan is averaging 10.0 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

Joe Harris is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while Taurean Prince is contributing 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Caris LeVert (thumb) and Irving (shoulder) both remain sidelined.

The Knicks (7-24) have lost seven of their last 10 games, including their last three in a row. Their record away from Madison Square Garden is a woeful 3-12.

The Knicks are scoring a league-low 103.5 points per game and giving up an average of 112.7 points each time out.

Marcus Morris Sr is the Knicks' leading scorer with 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Julius Randle is contributing 17.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Rookie RJ Barrett has supplied 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31 minutes per game over the last 10 games.

Last time out

1:43 Highlights of the New York Knicks' 121-115 loss to the Washington Wizards

1:27 Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' 122-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks

Numbers game

20.9 - That's the number of assists the Knicks generate per game. It is the second-lowest mark in the NBA. It is a statistic that also speaks to the Knicks' lack of quality at point guard and overall inability to share the ball.

At the start of the season, this appeared to be the major flaw with their imbalanced, power-forward heavy roster and the numbers thus far have proven those fears to be true.

One to watch (Knicks): Mitchell Robinson

Image: Mitchell Robinson soars for a dunk against the Toronto Raptors

Robinson has been playing well lately, averaging 12.8 points,7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

His Achilles heel has been his tendency to pick up fouls, something that has limited his playing time. When he stays on the court, Robinson's ability to swat away shots makes him a must-watch defensive force.

One to watch (Nets): Spencer Dinwiddie

Image: Spencer Dinwiddie finishes at the rim against the Pelicans

Dinwiddie continues to impress after taking on the scoring load in Irving's injury absence.

The 26-year-old is averaging 22.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game for the season and, since Irving's last appearance for Brooklyn on November 14, he has failed to top 20 points just three times in 18 games.

In his last two appearances, Dinwiddie erupted for 41 points in a losing effort against the San Antonio Spurs and 39 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.