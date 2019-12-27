LIVE STREAM: NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports - Oklahoma City Thunder @ Toronto Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Toronto Raptors in an NBA Primetime clash and you can with the game live for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Sunday at 11pm.

The Toronto Raptors continue the defence of their NBA title with their penultimate home game of 2019, a visit from Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors (21-10) sit sixth in the East alongside Boston, Miami, Indiana and Philadelphia in pursuit of conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto ripped off five straight victories in the run-up to Christmas but their winning streak was snapped by a 120-115 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. That defeat was compounded on Christmas Day with by a 118-102 home loss to the Boston Celtics.

Rediscovering their winning touch will be complicated by injuries to Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell. The starting trio will be out indefinitely after picking up knocks during the Raptors win against the Cavaliers on December 17.

After the summer departures of superstars Paul George and Russell Westbrook, expectations around the Thunder concerned rebuilding and their ability to utilise the raft of future draft picks they received in exchange for the All-Star duo.

However, the leadership and experience of Chris Paul and the blossoming talent of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have guided the Thunder (15-15) into the West's playoff places.

Paul is averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 assists per game with a field goal percentage of 47.7 but he has been just as effective off the court, mentoring second-year guard Gilgeous-Alexander.

The former Clipper, moved to Oklahoma City in the trade that sent George to LA, has bloomed as the Thunder's biggest scoring threat with 19.1 points per game. Veterans Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder have provided excellent scoring support, both averaging over 18 points per game.

