Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon's trade request investigated by NBA - reports

Dewayne Dedmon just wants more playing time, but the Sacramento Kings center's request for a trade now is being investigated by the NBA, according to reports.

After making just four starts in 23 games to open his first season in Sacramento, Dedmon made his public trade request to the Sacramento Bee on Sunday.

"I would like to be traded," Dedmon was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated."

Per Yahoo Sports, the issue is that public trade requests are in violation of the current NBA collective bargaining agreement.

Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, made one last season, when his client was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. A $50,000 fine ultimately was issued.

Dedmon, who did not play in Sunday's defeat to the Denver Nuggets, is scoring 4.8 points per game after averaging 10.8 per contest last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

He has not been used in 10 of the Kings' last 12 games and played a combined seven minutes in the two games when he was on the court.

The 30-year old has averaged 6.4 points with 5.9 rebounds in 373 career games with the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Hawks and Kings.

