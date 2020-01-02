Cleveland Cavaliers 'optimistic' about trading Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended 2019 with renewed hope they will be able to trade forward Kevin Love, according to reports on Wednesday.

The New York Times' Marc Stein tweeted he "heard some fresh optimism" the Cavs could complete a deal for Love before the February 7 NBA trade deadline.

Love, 31, signed a reported four-year, $120m extension with the Cavaliers in the summer of 2018. It is believed the combination of the 12-year veteran's age and salary might discourage teams from pursuing a deal.

3:46 Kevin Love wants out of Cleveland but which contending team would benefits most from his skillset?

Love is averaging 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28 games this season for the Cavs (10-23). He is shooting 44.8 per cent overall and 37.5 per cent from three-point range.

The five-time All-Star has career averages of 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds in 685 career games with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2008-14) and Cavaliers.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.