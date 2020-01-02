Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Cleveland Cavaliers 'optimistic' about trading Kevin Love

Thursday 2 January 2020 06:39, UK

Kevin Love scores with a put-back
Image: Kevin Love scores with a put-back

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended 2019 with renewed hope they will be able to trade forward Kevin Love, according to reports on Wednesday.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

The New York Times' Marc Stein tweeted he "heard some fresh optimism" the Cavs could complete a deal for Love before the February 7 NBA trade deadline.

NBA Primetime: Knicks @ Clippers on Sky Sports

NBA Primetime: Knicks @ Clippers on Sky Sports

Watch Knicks @ Clippers on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

Love, 31, signed a reported four-year, $120m extension with the Cavaliers in the summer of 2018. It is believed the combination of the 12-year veteran's age and salary might discourage teams from pursuing a deal.

Kevin Love in action for the Cavs 3:46
Kevin Love wants out of Cleveland but which contending team would benefits most from his skillset?

Love is averaging 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28 games this season for the Cavs (10-23). He is shooting 44.8 per cent overall and 37.5 per cent from three-point range.

Watch Grizzlies @ Clippers free on Sky Sports

Watch Grizzlies @ Clippers free on Sky Sports

Watch Grizzlies @ Clippers on Saturday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

The five-time All-Star has career averages of 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds in 685 career games with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2008-14) and Cavaliers.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK