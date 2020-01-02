Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffers hyperextended knee

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was stretchered from the floor after sustaining a hyperextended left knee in the first quarter of Orlando's game against Washington.

Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Washington guard Bradley Beal on a drive to the basket. The 22-year-old remained on the floor for several moments before being helped onto the stretcher.

The Magic announced the diagnosis a short while later, ruling Isaac out and saying he would have an MRI exam when the team returned to Orlando.

The Magic won the game 122-101 to snap a two-game losing streak.

1:48 Highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Washington Wizards in Week 11 of the NBA season

Isaac entered Wednesday's game averaging career highs in points (12.3 per game), rebounds (7.1), blocks (2.5), assists (1.4) and steals (1.6).

He is in his third NBA season after being drafted sixth overall out of Florida State in 2017.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.