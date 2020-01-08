Carmelo Anthony hits game-winner with 3.3 seconds left as Blazers rally to beat Raptors

Carmelo Anthony made a tie-breaking shot with 3.3 seconds remaining as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night's NBA scores Portland Trail Blazers 101-99 Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks 87-117 Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 Brooklyn Nets (OT)

Detroit Pistons 115-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings 114-103 Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves 112-119 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 101-99 Toronto Raptors

1:45 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Toronto Raptors in Week 12 of the NBA season

Damian Lillard, who tied the game for Portland on a three-pointer with 37.5 seconds to play, had 20 points and nine assists. Anthony finished with a game-high 28 points.

After the Raptors failed to score, the Trail Blazers took possession with 13.6 seconds to play and set up Anthony's shot from the top of the key. Kyle Lowry, who missed the final shot of the game, had 24 points and 10 assists for Toronto.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, took a nine-point lead into the fourth. Portland cut the lead to five with 9:56 left before Boucher scored the next seven points.

Image: Carmelo Anthony reacts after sinking a game-winning shot against the Toronto Raptors

Anthony's three-pointer cut the lead to three and Lillard tied the game at 99 on his three-pointer with 38.5 seconds remaining.

1:11 Highlights of the New York Knicks' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 12 of the NBA season

LeBron James scored 31 points as Los Angeles Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to a back injury, crushed the New York Knicks 117-87 at Staples Center.

James, who was a game-time decision because of an illness, converted six of the Lakers' 17 three-pointers.

Davis left the game with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter when he landed hard on the floor after losing his balance in a collision with the Knicks' Julius Randle under the basket. He did not return. Davis finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting, six rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes. X-rays on Davis' lower back were negative.

Image: LeBron James launches a three-pointer against the Knicks

Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 and Avery Bradley added 12 for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight game.

Rookie guard RJ Barrett scored 19 points to lead the Knicks, who were without leading scorer Marcus Morris Sr with a sore neck. Randle, a former Laker, had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Elfrid Payton contributed 12 points. New York dropped their third straight game.

After leading 26-21 after one quarter, the Lakers opened up a double-digit lead in the second. In the third, Los Angeles increased the margin to as much 21 points before taking an 85-70 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Their 11-3 run to open the fourth gave the Lakers a 96-73 lead after a bucket by Caldwell-Pope. Knicks forward Bobby Portis was ejected early in the second quarter on a flagrant 2 foul after swatting Caldwell-Pope in the head on a lay-up.

2:05 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Brooklyn Nets in Week 12 of the NBA season

Chris Paul scored 28 points and hit two clutch shots in overtime as the surging Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the slumping Brooklyn Nets 111-103 in New York in a second night of a back-to-back for both teams.

The Thunder won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and rebounded strongly from Monday's loss in Philadelphia thanks to Paul's dynamic performance.

Paul came with two of his season-high for points and shot 9-of-15 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from three-point range. He snapped a 103-103 deadlock with a baseline 10-footer over Jarrett Allen with 3:36 remaining in overtime and then hit a 13-footer about a minute later for a 107-103 edge.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points and hit four free throws in the final minute to ice Oklahoma City's win and send Brooklyn to their seventh consecutive loss.

Image: Chris Paul controls possession against the Brooklyn Nets

Taurean Prince scored 21 points to lead the Nets, who missed seven of eight shots in overtime. Caris LeVert added 18 of his 20 points in the second half but did not play in overtime due to a minutes restriction. Spencer Dinwiddie was held to 14 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

The Nets held a 94-89 lead on Dinwiddie's reverse lay-up with 4:27 remaining, but Oklahoma City stormed back and tied the game in the final minute of regulation. Paul forged a 101-101 deadlock with 47.4 seconds left when he went around a screen by Adams and hit a jumper from the right side of the paint before Allen could cover.

After LeVert badly missed a contested short jumper, Paul had a chance to give the Thunder the lead, but he committed a turnover in the lane when the ball went off his right leg with 11.7 seconds left.

The Nets missed two chances at the win when Dinwiddie missed a free throw with 11.7 seconds left after Oklahoma City committed a foul before the ball was inbounded. Dinwiddie then missed a contested floater against Adams with seventh-tenths of a second left.

1:26 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 12 of the NBA season

Derrick Rose capped a 24-point performance by making the go-ahead shot with 26 seconds remaining as the visiting Detroit Pistons posted a 115-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit's Andre Drummond recorded 23 points and 20 rebounds, including 11 and 10, respectively, in the first quarter. Tony Snell made four three-pointers to highlight his 18-point performance for the Pistons, who overcame a 15-point deficit to post just their third win in 12 games.

The Pistons announced earlier on Tuesday that forward Blake Griffin was out indefinitely after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The six-time All-Star has scored 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, well under his career marks of 21.7 points and 8.8 boards with the LA Clippers and Pistons.

Cleveland's Kevin Love collected 30 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland. Collin Sexton had 20 points, and Cedi Osman scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for the Cavaliers, who have dropped five in a row.

Image: Derrick Rose drives the lane against Cleveland

Detroit scored 21 of the first 31 points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 105 before Osman and Love each drained a three-pointer to push Cleveland's lead to six. Rose's lay-up ignited a 9-2 run, capped by his floating jumper from the elbow with 26 seconds to play that gave the Pistons a 114-113 advantage.

Drummond blocked rookie Darius Garland's three-pointer with 10 seconds left to preserve the advantage, and Sexton was unable to making a floating jumper. Drummond made a foul shot to cap the scoring.

1:00 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' visit to the Phoenix Suns in Week 12 of the NBA season

Nemanja Bjelica gave Sacramento the lead for good with a three-pointer with 7:31 remaining in the game, and De'Aaron Fox saved nine of his team-high 27 points for the final 7:02 as the visiting Kings rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 114-103.

Devin Booker extended his franchise record of consecutive 30-point games to seven with a game-high 34-point effort, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Suns from sustaining a second consecutive home loss.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back and down 80-59 with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Kings climbed within 87-78 before the period's end thanks in large part to four three-pointers, including a pair by rookie Justin James.

Bjelica completed the comeback and put the Kings up 92-91 on a dunk with 8:03 left in the final quarter, then responded to two Kelly Oubre Jr free throws with his go-ahead three-pointer, giving the visitors a 95-93 advantage.

Image: De'Aaron Fox celebrates a basket during the Kings' victory over the Suns

Fox did most of the heavy lifting after that, including consecutive long jumpers - one a three-pointer - after the Suns had drawn within 102-100 with still 3:47 to play. Phoenix never got closer than five after that.

Bjelica finished with 19 points and Buddy Hield had 16 for Sacramento. Back-up big man Dewayne Dedmon, recently fined for requesting a trade, chipped in with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Kings, while Trevor Ariza added 15 points and Cory Joseph 10.

Booker shot 12-for-21 en route to his 34 points. He also found time for seven assists. Deandre Ayton had 21 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds, Oubre 17 points and Ricky Rubio a game-high nine assists to complement eight points for Phoenix.

1:13 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' visit to the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 12 of the NBA season

Dillon Brooks scored 28 points to help the Memphis Grizzlies rally to a 119-112 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant added 25 points and seven assists as the Grizzlies matched a season-best with their third consecutive win.

Jaren Jackson Jr had 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots and Jae Crowder recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and matched his career-high of five steals for Memphis.

Rookie Jarrett Culver scored a season-high 24 points and Jeff Teague added 18 off the bench for Minnesota. Robert Covington tallied 17 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 15, Gorgui Dieng added 11 and reserve Naz Reid scored 10 for the Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies swept the three-game season series with the Timberwolves and Brooks was a constant thorn. He averaged 28.3 points, including outings of 31 and 26 earlier this season.

Image: Ja Morant celebrates a successful three-pointer in Memphis' win against Minnesota

Memphis held a 106-100 lead after Morant knocked down an 18-footer with 3:28 remaining to cap a 20-6 run. Minnesota recovered and Teague's two free throws and Covington's three-point play allowed it to move within 113-112 with 1:06 left.

But Morant drove the lane for a lay-up, Jackson knocked down a 12-footer and Crowder made two free throws as Memphis' lead reached seven with 13.4 seconds left. Morant then stole the ball and dribbled out the clock.

