Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein apologises for 'thugs' comment

Associated Press

Friday 10 January 2020 07:04, UK

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Jim Beilein calls for more effort from his team
Image: Cleveland Cavaliers coach Jim Beilein calls for more effort from his team

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein says he has apologised after using the word 'thugs' during a film session with his team.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

Beilein's first season as an NBA coach took another turbulent turn because of a comment he made during a film session.

Beilein said on Thursday he had apologised after using the word thugs while reviewing film with his players the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing like a bunch of thugs. Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say slugs in reference to the team's effort level.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Beilein repeated that explanation on Thursday after his team's shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons.

"I was saying: 'We are making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we're really playing hard right now. We're not playing like slugs. We're playing hard,'" Beilein said. "And somehow that word came out."

Andre Drummond and Tristan Thompson compete for a rebound 1:46
Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers' visit to the Detroit Pistons in Week 12 of the NBA season

Beilein said he called the players afterward to explain the situation, and said he apologised.

"There was really positive reinforcement from the guys this morning and last night. Very understanding, but it is something that certainly they understand that it was serious," Beilein said. "Something that should not have happened."

More on this story

Watch T-Wolves @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

Watch T-Wolves @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

Watch Timberwolves @ Rockets on Saturday at 10pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

The rebuilding Cavaliers made a bold move when they hired Beilein, who had never coached in the NBA and turns 67 next month. He was highly regarded at the college level for his offensive acumen and his ability to develop players.

Beilein left his job at Michigan to take over the Cavaliers before this season, but he is off to a rocky start. Even after winning Thursday's game 115-112 in overtime, Cleveland are 11-27, and there have been hints of dysfunction along the way.

NBA Sundays: Jazz @ Wizards on Sky Sports

NBA Sundays: Jazz @ Wizards on Sky Sports

Watch Jazz @ Wizards on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

About a month ago, a report in The Athletic cited unidentified players saying Beilein was being tuned out. More recently, star forward Kevin Love had a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman. Love also threw up his arms in disgust several times while on the floor. Love later said he was acting like a 13-year-old.

Love said Thursday he did not think there was malice behind Beilein's comments, and forward Larry Nance Jr echoed that sentiment.

Kevin Love is not happy with life at the Cleveland Cavaliers right now
Image: Kevin Love makes his point during a Cavaliers game

"He made a mistake. We all make them, but he apologised, owned up to it, and it this point, that's all we can ask him to do," Nance said. "We all heard it, we were all there. But at the same time, I don't think there is any player on the team that believes there was mal-intent behind it."

The word thug is considered problematic in part because of the way its been used to describe black athletes over the years.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Nance said Beilein's comments did not immediately sink in.

"It wasn't one of those things that like, 'How dare you?'" Nance said. "At second glance, yes. We realised he was wrong, he realised he was wrong. That's why he doubled back afterward, but at the time it happened, it didn't catch me right away."

Tristan Thompson competes for a rebound
Image: Tristan Thompson competes for a rebound

After the game, center Tristan Thompson did not want to spend too much time discussing the film session.

"Whatever happened happened yesterday. We dealt with it in-house," Thompson said. "At the end of the day, it was about Detroit tonight, and guys stayed focused."

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Guard Collin Sexton said the win was important, to show Beilein the players were still with him after his comments and subsequent apology.

"Everybody was shocked, but then we realised what he said, what he meant. He says it all the time, so it's all good." Sexton said. "He calls us slugs, because we move slow. It's good. We knew what he meant."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK