NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch T-Wolves @ Rockets free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Houston Rockets in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube.

The Timberwolves (15-22) have fought hard to remain in the race for the final playoff seed in the Western Conference, despite the loss of their All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to a left knee injury.

Towns has not played a game since December 13. At the time of his injury, Minnesota were mired in a seven-game losing streak and four more defeats followed. However, a double-overtime win against the Sacramento Kings on Boxing Day has revived the Timberwolves and they have won five of their last 10 games.

Towns is Minnesota's leading scorer, rebounder and three-point shooter and it has taken a team effort to rediscover the winning habit in his absence. Gorgui Dieng has stepped in at the center spot and averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this month. Shabazz Napier, Robert Covington, Andrew Wiggins and Naz Reid have combined to pick up the scoring void left by Towns.

0:30 The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Houston Rockets in an NBA Primetime clash and you can watch the game free via a live stream on Sky Sports' website, app and YouTube channel on Saturday at 10pm

Minnesota will need every point they can get against the Rockets, who average a league-second-best 118.7 points per game and the second-best offensive rating (113.5 points per 100 possessions) in the NBA.

The Rockets' main offensive threat is James Harden, who leads the NBA in scoring with 37.9 points per game and is averaging 5.1 made three-pointers and 10.7 made free throws each time out.

Harden's chief source of scoring support comes from backcourt partner Russell Westbrook who, while not able to match Harden's efficiency, is averaging 29.1 points across his last 10 appearances.

No team takes or makes more three-pointers than the Rockets. They launch 44.2 threes per game and connect on 15.4 of them. On nights when Harden, Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore and Danuel House are hot from beyond the arc, opponents have little hope of keeping pace with Houston on the scoreboard.

Watch the Grizzlies take on the Clippers via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday night from 8:30pm

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.