Kendrick Nunn finds 'great rhythm' in Heat win over Spurs

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Kendrick Nunn found a 'great rhythm' as he scored 33 points to lead Miami to a home win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Nunn was the last Miami player off the court at half-time, required to hang out for an extra minute or two in order to pick up his second Eastern Conference rookie of the month trophy.

"Hopefully, I get some more," Nunn said.

He is well on his way.

Nunn scored 33 points on 13-for-18 shooting as the Heat held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 on Wednesday night and move back into the No 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

"He was able to get into a great rhythm," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Nunn, who was 8-for-8 in the first half.

Nunn was pleased to get back on track with his outside shooting. He started the season on fire from beyond the arc but had suffered a slump in recent weeks, making less than 30 per cent of his three-point attempts in December, and just 22.2 per cent this month.

Nunn said his shooting woes had no effect on his approach in games and added extra practice had given him confidence that his touch would return.

"I am going to be aggressive, that's my job," he said. "When I am missing shots during games, I just get in the gym and get the kinks out. My shot has been off from three. So getting the reps in and getting more shots up (has been important).

"I have learned a lot and I'm continuing to learn each game, be it watching film or seeing a scheme that another team is running. I'm learning a lot every single day and continuing to get better."

0:58 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' clash with the Miami Heat in Week 13 of the NBA

Bam Adebayo, cut from USA Basketball's national team by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich over the summer, had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. Miami improved to 18-1 at home, one win shy of matching last season's home win total.

"Now that you see him during the season, I have shaken my head several times," Popovich said of Adebayo, a serious All-Star contender this season. "That's not the guy that we saw during the tryout. Maybe that was my fault. Maybe I should have done it differently so his skills could come out."

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting for San Antonio, while Patty Mills added 21 for the Spurs. San Antonio had won three of their last four games, all those wins coming against top Eastern Conference teams Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto. But the Spurs missed 11 of their first 12 shots to start the fourth quarter and lost the lead for good during that drought.

1:59 Miami's Kendrick Nunn and San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan both topped 30 points as the Heat beat the Spurs 106-110

"We're going to be fine," DeRozan said. "It (stinks) right now. It's right there. There's a lot of basketball to be played. We're trending in the right direction. We're playing well against great teams, have beaten some great teams and that does a lot for our confidence and knowing how much time is left."

The Spurs were 10-for-33 from three-point range, while Miami were 17-for-40.

"It's tough. It's hard to win when we shoot that bad from the three," Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge said.

