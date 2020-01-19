NBA 360 on MLK Day: Follow five hours of live basketball all in one place with NBA 360, live on Sky Sports

Martin Luther King Jr Day guarantees a bumper schedule of NBA games and NBA 360, live on Sky Sports Arena on Monday at 7.30pm, ensures you won't miss a major moment from any of them.

NBA 360 is a single curated, multi-view broadcast that will feature the most exciting moments from multiple live NBA games, jumping from game to game in the style of NFL Redzone or Sky Sports Soccer Special.

The special broadcast will jump from game to game following the best live action and the biggest plays of the night.

Live: NBA 360 MLK Day Monday 20th January 7:30pm

NBA 360 will include expert commentary and live coverage of the night's games, including marquee match-ups featuring the 2019 NBA champions the Toronto Raptors as they take on the Brooklyn Nets and Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook facing their former team-mates as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets.

The MLK Day schedule features 14 games spanning 11 hours - NBA 360 will bring you the best action from the first nine games (tipping off between 7pm and 10pm).

A double-header of live games, headlined by Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics will follow on Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports will keep across it all, as well as watching NBA 360 on TV, you can follow up here on the website for reaction.

NBA 360 will feature live action from the following nine games:

Detroit Pistons @ Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors @ Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic @ Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies

Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings @ Miami Heat

Sky Sports Arena's coverage of MLK Day will conclude with two live games:

Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics (Tuesday 12.30am)

Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers (Tuesday 3am)

The Western Conference-leading Lakers will write a fresh chapter in their storied rivalry when they face the Celtics at TD Garden. Will Anthony Davis return from injury to get his first taste of the NBA's most famous fixture?

MLK Day coverage concludes with Golden State's visit to Portland. Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, an Oakland native, always raises his game against the Warriors and, given Golden State's injury-ravaged roster, will look to take the opportunity to draw Portland one game closer in the race for the Western Conference's eighth seed.

