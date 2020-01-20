Domantas Sabonis killed Nuggets in fourth quarter, says Denver coach Mike Malone

Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis "killed us" as the Lithuanian big man posted a triple-double in Indiana's comeback win over Denver.

Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Pacers rallied late to beat the Nuggets 115-107.

"McDermott killed us. Sabonis killed us," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "The fourth quarter, they had six offensive rebounds. The very few times they did miss, they just pushed us around, much more physical than us. Disappointing loss."

Despite playing from behind for most of the game, Sabonis never felt the Indiana Pacers were out of it.

"I just felt like we were always right there, down five-six points all game," Sabonis said. "I felt like this was the game we needed to get to start the road trip right and just believed in my team-mates that we could make that next step. And in the fourth quarter, everybody stepped up and made big-time plays."

In one sequence with just under three minutes remaining, Sabonis helped protect the Pacers' late lead by fighting through traffic in the low post to grab three offensive rebounds before finishing with a tip-in.

"We just played really well together out there in the fourth quarter," McDermott said. "We had a lot of shots fall and I thought we did a good job on defense and rebounding."

Malcolm Brogdon and TJ Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game skid at Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point performance from the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win their fifth straight game.

2:12 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' visit to the Denver Nuggets in Week 13 of the NBA season

Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets, who were again without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver had the lead for most of the game but were outscored 41-26 in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets missed 10-of-32 free throws and were 3-of-23 from three-point range while the Pacers connected on 13-of-29 from beyond the arc, including six three-pointers by McDermott.

"I think we got real relaxed and we didn't play with a sense of urgency, especially in the second half," said Michael Porter Jr, who scored 10 points for Denver. "I think we kind of gave that one away."

Successive three-pointers by Aaron Holiday and McDermott followed by McDermott's lay-up evened the score at 91 with 6:59 left. The sides alternated scores in the closing minutes, with the Pacers taking their first lead, 98-97, with 4:13 remaining on a three-pointer from the corner by McDermott.

Consecutive baskets by Sabonis put Indiana in front 104-99 with 1:30 left and McDermott answered two free throws by Jokic with another three-pointer as the Pacers pulled out to a six-point advantage with 1:08 remaining. The Nuggets could not close the gap.

