NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch Mavericks @ Jazz free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

The Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app & YouTube.

Western Conference heavyweights collide as the Luka Doncic and the Mavericks visit Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz.

The Mavericks (28-16) have maintained their place in the West playoff places despite injury absences of star men Doncic and Kristaps Porzinigs in the last month. Led by Doncic's playmaking skills, the Mavericks still own the league's best offense, averaging a whopping 116.4 points per 100 possessions.

Leading into a Tuesday night meeting with the LA Clippers, Dallas owned a four-game winning streak. Defeat at the hands of the Clippers left them with six wins from their past 10 games. They bounced back with victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, with Doncic celebrating his first All-Star selection with a 27-point performance.

With season averages of 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, Doncic remains at the forefront of the MVP race alongside LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, an outstanding achievement for a player in his second NBA season.

WIth nine wins from the last 10 games, the Jazz (31-13) are the hottest team in the Western Conference. Their stodgy start to the season has been long forgotten as their string of recent victories has elevated them into second place in the West.

Oddly, their recent strong form has come at a time when superstar summer signing Mike Conley has been sidelined through injury. Will Utah be willing to disrupt their current chemistry to insert the veteran point guard back into their starting line-up?

In Conley's absence, Donovan Mitchell has turned in a series of outstanding performances, putting up big scoring numbers and showcasing improved playmaking skills. Mitchell is the Jazz's leading scorer at 24.7 points per game and looks set to be named an All-Star for the first time.

Utah also boast a Top 10 defense, anchored by two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The Jazz concede 106.3 points per 100 possessions, the NBA's eighth-best defensive rating. Their success at handling the high-powered Mavs offense will be key to the outcome of this game.

