Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kyrie Irving: 'About time' says Brooklyn Nets guard as he breaks out for 45 points against Detroit Pistons

Sunday 26 January 2020 11:08, UK

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on January 25, 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. 2:38
Kyrie Irving poured in 45 points as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons

Kyrie Irving took over and scored 45 points during the Brooklyn Nets' 121-11 overtime win over the Pistons in Detroit - and he says a performance like that from him was overdue.

The scoring was from an array of shots and even over a backboard that was simply in his way as he finally looked to be back towards his best form in the Motor City.

NBA Primetime: Rockets @ Nuggets on Sky Sports

NBA Primetime: Rockets @ Nuggets on Sky Sports

Watch Rockets @ Nuggets on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Mix

"It was about time," Irving said.

The six-time All-Star played in his sixth game after a 26-game absence due to an injured right shoulder, which he was treating shortly after his sensational performance.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

At one point during Irving's scoring tear after halftime, he shot a floater over 6-foot-11 Andre Drummond and the backboard from the baseline.

"It just came down to execution and Kyrie having an out-of-body experience," Drummond said. "When he's knocking down shots like that, it is kind of tough to do anything against him."

Kyrie Irving shoots the ball near the basket against the Detroit Pistons
Image: Kyrie Irving shoots the ball near the basket against the Detroit Pistons

Irving made free throws early in the extra period to put the Nets ahead and his assists helped them end a five-game losing streak.

More on this story

"The way we've been struggling it's big for us," Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said.

The Nets went ahead 106-104 with 38.4 seconds left in regulation when Drummond was called for goaltending. Derrick Rose had an unforced turnover on the ensuing possession, then made up for it with a tying layup with 1.9 seconds left.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Irving missed a three-pointer just before the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

"We worked really hard, but it came down to a couple possessions at the end of regulation," Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. "I thought we ran out of gas a little in overtime."

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot against Christian Wood #35 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on January 25, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. 1:56
Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets’ trip to the Detroit Pistons in Week 14 of the NBA

Irving was particularly dominant in the third quarter, scoring eight consecutive points in the game and a total of 12 points in 2:02.

"Kyrie set the tone in the first two possessions the second half, he went to the rim, got fouled scored a layup," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "It loosened the defense up."

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Irving's scoring surge helped the Nets go into the fourth quarter with an 80-77 lead.

"It definitely jump-started our team," Dinwiddie said. "He really kicked into high gear and basically said we weren't going to lose the game."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK