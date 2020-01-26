Kyrie Irving: 'About time' says Brooklyn Nets guard as he breaks out for 45 points against Detroit Pistons

Kyrie Irving took over and scored 45 points during the Brooklyn Nets' 121-11 overtime win over the Pistons in Detroit - and he says a performance like that from him was overdue.

The scoring was from an array of shots and even over a backboard that was simply in his way as he finally looked to be back towards his best form in the Motor City.

"It was about time," Irving said.

The six-time All-Star played in his sixth game after a 26-game absence due to an injured right shoulder, which he was treating shortly after his sensational performance.

At one point during Irving's scoring tear after halftime, he shot a floater over 6-foot-11 Andre Drummond and the backboard from the baseline.

"It just came down to execution and Kyrie having an out-of-body experience," Drummond said. "When he's knocking down shots like that, it is kind of tough to do anything against him."

Image: Kyrie Irving shoots the ball near the basket against the Detroit Pistons

Irving made free throws early in the extra period to put the Nets ahead and his assists helped them end a five-game losing streak.

"The way we've been struggling it's big for us," Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said.

The Nets went ahead 106-104 with 38.4 seconds left in regulation when Drummond was called for goaltending. Derrick Rose had an unforced turnover on the ensuing possession, then made up for it with a tying layup with 1.9 seconds left.

Irving missed a three-pointer just before the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

"We worked really hard, but it came down to a couple possessions at the end of regulation," Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. "I thought we ran out of gas a little in overtime."

1:56 Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets’ trip to the Detroit Pistons in Week 14 of the NBA

Irving was particularly dominant in the third quarter, scoring eight consecutive points in the game and a total of 12 points in 2:02.

"Kyrie set the tone in the first two possessions the second half, he went to the rim, got fouled scored a layup," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "It loosened the defense up."

Irving's scoring surge helped the Nets go into the fourth quarter with an 80-77 lead.

"It definitely jump-started our team," Dinwiddie said. "He really kicked into high gear and basically said we weren't going to lose the game."

