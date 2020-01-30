Victor Oladipo dedicates clutch three to Kobe Bryant in Pacers OT win over Bulls

Victor Oladipo opened the night by smiling and waving to Pacers fans in his return from a lengthy absence due to injury. He finished it by walking off the court in tears.

The two-time All-Star capped his first contest in more than a year by making a game-tying three-pointer with 10 seconds left, and the Indiana Pacers went on to beat Chicago Bulls 115-106 in overtime.

"I just shot it. Mamba mentality, man. Mamba mentality," Oladipo said, his voice cracking. "That's for Kobe (Bryant) and all the people that were on the helicopter."

2:00 Victor Oladipo was emotional after his return to the Indiana Pacers from injury and dedicates his game-tying three-pointer to the memory of Kobe Bryant

Oladipo returned for the first time since last January, when he left the court on a stretcher with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He spent the next 12 months fighting his way through what he called excruciating pain.

Before the game, coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo would come off the bench, be limited to 24 minutes and not play in back-to-back games. That will remain the plan until after the All-Star break.

At times, Oladipo understandably looked rusty and out of sync. But when his team needed it most, the Pacers' biggest star delivered on a night full of emotion.

As he sat on the scorer's table with 4:12 left in the first quarter, following a video tribute that featured his long journey back, Bulls coach Jim Boylen walked over and shook Oladipo's hand.

When Oladipo entered the game, the roaring sellout crowd held up gold placards that read 'Ready 4 Action'. Even Bulls players were applauding.

Oladipo scored nine points and had four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes, going 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-7 on threes.

But it was the one triple that capped a 7-0 rally over the final two-and-a-half minutes of regulation and tied the game, providing the jolt of energy Indiana desperately needed. Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in the extra period.

"We wanted to do it for him," Brogdon said. "We knew how much energy was going to be in the building tonight. There are going to be bumps, but were going to be able to get through them."

1:57 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' trip to the Indiana Pacers in Week 15 of the NBA

Zach LaVine had one chance to win it with a seven-foot runner at the end of regulation, but he lost the ball on the way up and it rolled out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

Brogdon took care of the rest.

He scored five points in a 9-2 run to open the overtime then sealed the win with a dunk with 1:16 left. Brogdon had nine rebounds and eight assists. TJ Warren had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds for his 37th double-double this season.

