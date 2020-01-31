WNBA stars Liz Cambage and Sue Bird rebuke Marcus Morris for 'female tendencies' jibe

WNBA stars Liz Cambage and Sue Bird have issued stern rebukes to Marcus Morris Sr after the New York Knicks forward criticised an opponent saying he had "female tendencies".

Morris created an uproar by saying Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder has "female tendencies" after a Wednesday night game at Madison Square Garden, an encounter Memphis dominated and won 127-106.

There was an incident in the final minute of the game when Crowder stole the ball with the Grizzlies leading by 18. He dribbled to the right wing to take a three-point shot, and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton ferociously knocked Crowder to the court as he shot.

0:45 A shoving contest ensues after Elfrid Payton of the New York Knicks took offence to Memphis Grizzlies' Jae Crowder's steal and attempted three-pointer late in the game

That led to a skirmish between the teams, and Morris expressed his dislike of Crowder in a postgame interview. "I think dude is just, he plays the game a different way - a lot of female tendencies on the court," Morris told reporters. "Flopping, throwing his head back the entire game. It's a man's game, and you just get tired of it.

"When you step back and shoot a three and try to rub it in that they're winning, it's unprofessional. His game is soft. He's soft. That's how he carries (himself). It's just very woman-like."

1:37 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' trip to the New York Knicks in Week 15 of the NBA

Morris apologized for his comments later Wednesday night. "I apologise for using the term 'female tendencies'," Morris said on Twitter. "I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I'm disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments."

The apology didn't cause the controversy to simmer. WNBA star Cambage took issue with Morris, responding to a video of Morris' comments with "excuse me @MookMorris2 ?"

Image: Liz Cambage celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun

The Las Vegas Aces center had this response to Morris' apology: "what about you saying 'its a mans game' or 'woman like'." Then she made it very clear how she felt: "FEMALE TENDENCIES WINS GAMES THOUGH" - Crowder responded to Cambage's remark with "AMEN.!! 100 (per cent)."

Morris later offered an apology to Cambage. "I apologise if I offended you wit my comments in anyway," Morris responded. "I truly respect women in every aspect in life. Wasn't raised like that. I'm a big fan of yours and everything you have done for the WNBA and basketball in general."

Long-time WNBA star Sue Bird told Fox 5 New York: "It's extremely disappointing."

Amber Cox, vice president of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, also weighed in and took a shot at Morris' education (he played for the University of Kansas). She is a Missouri native. "'Female tendencies' means you're tough, right?" Cox said on Twitter.

"I'd like to see Marcus (or any man) give birth. Hopefully he gets a call from his single mom tonight to explain that 'woman-like' is actually the best compliment you can give someone. KU genius on display here."

