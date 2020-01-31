Los Angeles Lakers set to play first game since death of Kobe Bryant

Hearts will be heavy as the Los Angeles Lakers return to Staples Center to face the Portland Trail Blazers, their first game since the tragic death of team icon Kobe Bryant.

Thousands of fans have flocked to Staples in the days following the news that NBA icon Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The tributes that have continued to pour from fans in Los Angeles are a testament to the love affair the City of Angels had with Bryant, who led the Lakers to five NBA titles in his 20 seasons with the club.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel expects it to be an emotional night when the Lakers return to the court but hopes playing might help lift the spirits of a city in deep mourning.

"I think it is therapeutic. Anytime you can get out and take your mind off something like this, there is no doubt it will be therapeutic, and help with the process of us moving forward," Vogel told a large assembly of media gathered on Wednesday for the team's first practice since Bryant's death.

The Lakers haven't played since Saturday, when the Philadelphia 76ers handed them a 108-91 road loss. They were scheduled to face the LA Clippers on Tuesday, but the NBA granted the Lakers' request to postpone the game as the club grieved.

With the exception of social media posts, including ones by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Laker players have been practically silent expressing their agony publicly.

Vogel spoke for them.

"We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything," Vogel told the media. "We have always wanted to make him proud. And that's not going to be any different here."

On Thursday, the Lakers attempted to lift their spirits before their return to the court by playing soccer and American football in a park across the street from their training complex.

The players, their coaching staff and general manager Rob Pelinka took to the park across the street from the team's headquarters to kick around a football and throw a pigskin.

The sight of these basketball big men straining to make saves in goal or loping underneath James' 30-yard passes brought smiles and laughter to fans walking by. The excursion also seemed to lighten the mood of the players, who got a fun respite from a rough week.

"It is a beautiful day out, and there are always therapeutic benefits to sunshine and being outside in fresh air," Vogel said.

Before Vogel coached his players through a workout to prepare for the Blazers, he got his players outside and across the street to loosen up.

"We are striking a balance of trying to make guys feel good," Vogel said. "Laughter is always a good remedy for something like this when it is appropriate. Today's workout outside, it is not the first time we have done that, but it does feel good to be out there."

The Lakers will hold a pregame tribute to the Bryant's and the other victims, although the franchise wants the details kept private until game time.

"I would imagine it probably makes it a little harder than an ordinary game with all the emotions and that stuff, but we should not do it any other way," Vogel said.

"It is the right thing to do, and an important night for our franchise and for Laker Nation."

