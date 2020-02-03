Please select your default edition
Kyrie Irving out for at least one week with sprained knee, say Brooklyn Nets

Irving said: "It was a weird fall. I felt a lot of stretching and tension afterwards. It was just a bad fall"

Monday 3 February 2020 06:57, UK

Kyrie Irving hit back on social media Boston Celtics fans who abused him during the game earlier this week

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be re-evaluated in one week after sustaining a right knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Washington Wizards, the team announced.

Kyrie Irving suffered a nasty looking injury to his knee during the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Washington Wizards

The Nets announced that an MRI performed on Sunday morning confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain.

Irving was tangled up with Washington's Bradley Beal with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old Irving immediately held his knee and remained on the floor for some time.

Kyrie Irving gives an update on his knee injury after the Brooklyn Nets' to the Washington Wizards

After being tended to by trainers, Irving limped off the floor and went to the locker room. He did not return and finished with a season-low 11 points in Saturday's 113-107 setback to the Wizards.

In his first year with Brooklyn, Irving missed 26 games from November until mid-January with a right shoulder impingement.

Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' visit to the Washington Wizards in Week 15 of the NBA

He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

