Ovie Soko previews NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: Bucks @ Magic and Celtics @ Thunder

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Bucks @ Magic and Celtics @ Thunder.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic, Saturday 10pm, Sky Sports Mix

The Bucks dropped a game to Denver recently, their only loss in their last 10 games, and immediately got back to winning ways. I've raved about the Orlando Magic before but against this Milwaukee team? This team is a beast!

Seeing them up close in Paris blew my mind! Their focus impressed me so much. From the moment the media were allowed in to take a peek into their practice, the players were sharp, not a lot of time was wasted and I could tell they were there to do business.

The Bucks are not trying to bring their best game depending on who they are playing against. They are trying to play at a consistent level so that becomes all they know how to do.

I don't see Milwaukee slowing down, even when they make that No 1 seed safe. The reason I say that is because their second unit gets the job done as well as their starting five.

They are a team that works like a machine, they plug in pieces and the pieces know how to operate when they are on the floor. They know exactly what is required and expected.

From that standpoint, even if started to dial back the minutes of Giannis and their other main guys, the overall output of their well-oiled machine won't scale back.

So, just in case you didn't realise, I've got the Bucks taking this one!

Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

I think Oklahoma City is one of the toughest places to go for a visiting team. It is a risky place to play and if you're not clicking, they are a team that can get you.

Boston are missing their backcourt of Kemba Walker (hip injury) and Marcus Smart (thigh injury) right now and Jaylen Brown rolled his ankle in Wednesday night's win over the Magic. In addition, the Celtics' big man spot has been a problem all season.

The Thunder play well led by Chris Paul and are a very dangerous team. I'm going to go out on a limb - especially because I know (my Heatcheck counterpart) Mo (Mooncey) will see this - and pick the Thunder to win this game.

