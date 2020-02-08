Please select your default edition
Ovie Soko previews NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: Celtics @ Thunder

Sky Sports showing a record 48 weekend NBA Primetime games in the 2019-20 season

Ovie Soko, Sky Sports NBA analyst

Sunday 9 February 2020 15:05, UK

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Sunday Primetime game live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Celtics @ Thunder.

Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

I think Oklahoma City is one of the toughest places to go for a visiting team. It is a risky place to play and if you're not clicking, they are a team that can get you.

Boston are missing their backcourt of Kemba Walker (hip injury) and Marcus Smart (thigh injury) right now and Jaylen Brown rolled his ankle in Wednesday night's win over the Magic.

In addition, the Celtics' big man spot has been a problem all season.

The Thunder play well led by Chris Paul and are a very dangerous team. I'm going to go out on a limb - especially because I know (my Heatcheck counterpart) Mo (Mooncey) will see this - and pick the Thunder to win this game.

