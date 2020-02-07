NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch Bucks @ Magic free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app & YouTube.

The Bucks continue on their dominant path towards the Eastern Conference's No 1 seed. They own the NBA's best record (44-7), have won nine of their last 10 games and remain on target for a 70-win season, a landmark only two teams in NBA history have attained (1995-96 Bulls - 72-10, 2015-16 Warriors - 73-9).

Defending regular-season MVP Antetokounmpo remains on track to successfully defend that award and is enjoying a career-best year in terms of individual numbers.

Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.1, second in NBA) and rebounds (13.2, fifth in NBA) per game in addition to 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.7 minutes per contest while shooting 55.4 per cent overall.

The Bucks are the heaviest scoring team in the NBA, putting up an average of 120.0 points per game. They also possess the league's best defensive rating, allowing 101.9 per 100 possessions. They also rank as the NBA's best rebounding team and boast the best two-point field goal percentage.

Orlando (22-30) are clinging to the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff spot, despite suffering a recent five-game losing streak and winning just two of their last 10 games.

The Magic ended that bleak run with a much-needed 112-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night but have since suffered losses to the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Orlando's stuttering offense ranks a lowly 26th in the league (105.2 points per 100 possessions) but the performance of guard Markelle Fultz in the win against Charlotte offered some hope. The former No 1 overall pick, jettisoned by the Philadelphia 76ers last season, handed out 14 assists to help the Magic find an improved offensive flow.

The chief beneficiaries of Fultz's playmaking were center Nikola Vucevic and guard Evan Fournier, who posted 22 and 17 points respectively.

Watch the Bucks take on the Magic via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday night from 10pm

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.