Russell Westbrook pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after joining 20,000 club on return to LA

Russell Westbrook says his thoughts were with his "brother" Kobe Bryant and his family as he surpassed 20,000 points on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old racked up 41 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 121-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers having entered the game 34 points away from the milestone.

Westbrook became the 46th player to have achieved the feat when he landed from the free throw line during a 16-point eruption in the third quarter, adding another line to his Hall of Fame resume.

He also accompanied Lebron James and Oscar Robertson as the only players with 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds. In reaching 20,000 points he joined James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and James Harden.

"That's a blessing," Westbrook said of his individual achievement. "I'm thankful for being healthy. Thankful for having so many great teammates."

It capped an emotional return to LA for the UCLA product, who became close friends with Bryant having first met the five-time NBA champion at the age of 16.

He added: "It's a blessing, I don't take none of this game for granted. Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me.

"Every time I step on this floor it's definitely going out to him. The rest of my basketball career and every night on step on the floor I just keep my thoughts and prayers with him and his family and go out and compete.

"It was great, we came in and competed at a high level defensively for the most part and got the win."

Thursday's game staged a second Rockets debut for Robert Covington after he was part of a four-team, 12-player trade taking him back to Houston where he played between 2013-2014.

He finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Rockets extended their winning streak to four games.

"It was amazing," Westbrook said of Covington's return. "Cov can defend at a high level, shoot the heck out of the basket as he did tonight and I'm just happy to have him on our team."

