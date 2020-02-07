Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Russell Westbrook pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after joining 20,000 club on return to LA

"Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me"

Friday 7 February 2020 10:33, UK

Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets reacts to a dunk during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers 2:34
Russell Westbrook dropped 41 points in the Rockets 121-111 win over the Lakers at the Staples Center

Russell Westbrook says his thoughts were with his "brother" Kobe Bryant and his family as he surpassed 20,000 points on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old racked up 41 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 121-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers having entered the game 34 points away from the milestone.

Westbrook became the 46th player to have achieved the feat when he landed from the free throw line during a 16-point eruption in the third quarter, adding another line to his Hall of Fame resume.

Latest Conference standings

Latest Conference standings

Who's leading the East? Who's leading the West?

He also accompanied Lebron James and Oscar Robertson as the only players with 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds. In reaching 20,000 points he joined James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and James Harden.

"That's a blessing," Westbrook said of his individual achievement. "I'm thankful for being healthy. Thankful for having so many great teammates."

Russell Westbrook drives by Anthony Davis 1:57
Westbrook outduelled Anthony Davis 41 points to 32 as the Rockets scored a shock win over the Lakers at Staples Center

It capped an emotional return to LA for the UCLA product, who became close friends with Bryant having first met the five-time NBA champion at the age of 16.

He added: "It's a blessing, I don't take none of this game for granted. Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me.

More on this story

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"Every time I step on this floor it's definitely going out to him. The rest of my basketball career and every night on step on the floor I just keep my thoughts and prayers with him and his family and go out and compete.

"It was great, we came in and competed at a high level defensively for the most part and got the win."

NBA Primetime: Celtics @ Thunder Clippers on Sky Sports

NBA Primetime: Celtics @ Thunder Clippers on Sky Sports

Watch Celtics @ Thunder on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

Thursday's game staged a second Rockets debut for Robert Covington after he was part of a four-team, 12-player trade taking him back to Houston where he played between 2013-2014.

He finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Rockets extended their winning streak to four games.

"It was amazing," Westbrook said of Covington's return. "Cov can defend at a high level, shoot the heck out of the basket as he did tonight and I'm just happy to have him on our team."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK