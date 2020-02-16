All-Star 2020: Watch the 69th All-Star Game live on Sky Sports

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is upon us with every spectacular play, memorable dunk and dramatic shot available live on Sky Sports Arena.

The 69th All-Star Game takes place at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls, in the early hours of Monday morning (1am).

The main event of All-Star Weekend pits Team LeBron against Team Giannis in the NBA's 69th All-Star Game.

11:58 Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their respective rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The opposing captains drafted their squads on February 6.

Team LeBron

Image: Team LeBron: Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, captain); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers); Luka Donic (Dallas Mavericks); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers); Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder); Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets); Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers).

Team Giannis

Image: Team Giannis: Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks, captain); Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers); Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans).

7:38 The Inside The NBA panel break down the new format and rules for the All-Star Game

There are a number of changes to this year's All-Star Game format. Teams will compete to win each quarter for their designated charities. And when the third quarter ends, 24 will be added to the score of the team that is leading and the first team to reach that number in an untimed fourth quarter will be declared the winner.

The No 24 represents one of the numbers worn by former Laker Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a January 26 helicopter crash along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven others.

Team LeBron will wear No 2 in honour of the number Gianna Bryant wore on her youth team, while Team Giannis will wear No 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant. Both teams will also wear patches honouring the crash victims.

