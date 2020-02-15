All-Star 2020: All-Star Saturday Night live on Sky Sports

Individual athleticism and skills take centre stage on All-Star Saturday Night as players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge.

There will be a blast from the past in the headlining Slam Dunk event, with Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard returning to participate in the event he once dominated almost a decade ago.

3:56 The Heatcheck crew discuss All-Star Saturday Night, where the top NBA players go head-to-head in the Skills, 3-Point and Dunk contests

His opponents will be Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat high-flyer Derrick Jones Jr.

Last year's champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets returns to the 3-Point Contest to defend his title against seven other sharpshooters.

1:54 Highlights of the 2019 All-Star 3-Point Contest

He will compete against Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

0:59 Don't miss a moment of the NBA All-Star Weekend, live on Sky Sports Arena

Three former winners of the Skills Challenge are included in the eight-man field for the 2020 edition of the event.

Defending champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will be joined by former champions Patrick Beverley (2015) of the LA Clippers and Spencer Dinwiddie (2018) of the Brooklyn Nets.

0:59 Don't miss a moment of the NBA All-Star Weekend, live on Sky Sports Arena

Tatum is one of five 2020 NBA All-Stars in the field, joined by the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, the Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, the Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis and the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam. Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Derrick Rose, who is recovering from an adductor strain.

Watch All-Star Saturday Night live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning (1am), live on Sky Sports Arena.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.