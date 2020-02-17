Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

BBL legend Mike Tuck and Mo Mooncey join host Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

Top of the agenda is the All-Star Weekend, with the panel discussing the success of the revamped All-Star Game format.

The disputed outcome of Derrick Jones Jr's duel with Aaron Gordon in Saturday night's Dunk Contest will be debated too. Is it time for the NBA to update how the spectacular slams are scored?

Mike and Mo will also be revealing their favourite moments from the All-Star Weekend? Will Zion Williamson's impactful display in the Rising Stars game make their shortlists?

And, after a weekend that celebrated the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, who will guys nominate for this week's Mamba Mentality award?

Finally, the panel will preview two big Primetime games this weekend - Kings @ Clippers (Saturday 8:30pm) and the latest chapter in the NBA's greatest rivalry, Celtics @ Lakers (Sunday 8:30pm).

Don't forget, you can engage with the show live and comment on every topic discussed - and remember to use #SkySportsHeatcheck on Twitter!

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 5:30pm on Tuesday evening.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.