Pascal Siakam scores 37 points for Toronto Raptors on return from All-Star break

Pascal Siakam dropped 37 points on his return to action for the Raptors following the All-Star break as he dominated in Toronto's 118-101 over the Phoenix Suns.

Siakam, who won the NBA's Most Improved Player award as well as the NBA title last year, was dominant both inside the paint and from beyond the arc for the Raptors in Friday night's win.

He connected on 12 of 19 field goal attempts, going 5-of-9 from three-point range. He scored 17 points in the first quarter as Toronto built a big first-half lead and didn't let it go.

The 25-year-old's form and energy noticeably tailed off slightly before the brief hiatus for the All-Star festivities in Chicago and he admitted the break was much-needed.

Siakam produced a stepback three amongst a host of highlights in a superb display at ScotiaBank Arena as he also added 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks to round out an impressive boxscore.

"I just feel energised," said Siakam, who became a first-time All-Star last weekend. "When you're making shots, it feels good and everything looks good.

"We got a nice little break, something which I really needed, to just clear mind my mind, spend time with family and just come back and play basketball.

"This is the game that I love and I just want to have fun playing the game and I've got to make sure I do a better job of getting back to being myself. Don't get lost in everything going on, be yourself, play basketball, have fun and I'm just happy to go out there and play hard."

The surging Raptors have now won 16 of their last 17 games and Siakam, who is averaging a career-high 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, is a big factor in their supremely consistent form.

Last night's display also saw him join Chris Bosh in a very exclusive club as the only two players in Raptors history to have multiple games of 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and three-plus blocks, with both men having two such games.

One of the most impressive aspects about Siakam's game is the huge improvement he's shown from range since he came into the league.

After averaging less than 20 per cent from beyond the arc in his first two seasons in the league, that has now steadied out at just under 37 per cent, with a much higher number of attempts, averaging 5.9 per game this year.

"It's just that he's put the work in," said veteran point guard and fellow Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry. "He understood early in his career that the only way he was going to get on the floor was making threes."

Siakam's performance also impressed Nick Nurse, who has recently spoken about expanding Siakam's role on offense and it's clear that the variety in his star player's repertoire is important to the Raptors head coach.

"Well, 37 [points] is what we're after each and every night," Nurse joked. "Yeah, it's good!

"He's got this ability to attack the basket, this ability to play with his back to the basket. He's got this uncanny [ability] - once he gets his back on you and turns to the front of the rim or the side of the rim, putting it in - that's hard to guard. And if he's got any space to get a head of steam up then he's going to get to those moves.

"Tonight they stepped off him a lot, did not let him get by them and he steps up and makes the three - and if he's going to make the three, then he's going to shoot the ball really well - even enough to get six or 12 points from the three-point line then he's going to put up a big number because that's just really hard to guard."

