Bradley Beal matches Kobe Bryant scoring feat in Wizards loss to Bucks

On the same day Kobe Bryant was memorialized in Los Angeles, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal achieved a scoring feat not seen since the former Lakers star was lighting up defenses more than a decade ago.

Beal erupted for 55 points in the Wizards' 137-134 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Following his 53-point outburst in another defeat, to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, it marked the second time Beal set his career-high in as many games.

In doing so, Beal became the first NBA player to score 50-plus points on consecutive nights since Bryant back in 2007.

4:14 Bradley Beal put up his second 50-plus game in succession but the Washington Wizards still fell to an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Wizards guard is also just the sixth NBA player to ever achieve such a feat, joining Wilt Chamberlain (multiple), Elgin Baylor (1962), Bernard King (1984), Michael Jordan (1987) and Bryant.

Unfortunately for Beal, it marks the first of those instances where both games were losses.

2:04 Bradley Beal scored 53 points but could not prevent the Washington Wizards from falling to a 126-117 loss to the Bulls

Beal's second straight 50-point outburst bumped his scoring average up by a full half-point to 30.1 per game, second in the NBA behind James Harden (35.3).

Beal was initially unaware of his achievement, telling reporters: "Oh man, that is crazy, didn't know that. That is who Kobe was. That was his drive and that ceremony today just brought the feeling, the tears all back again."

Speaking on NBA Gametime following the Wizards loss, analyst Grant Hill said he believed Beal's recent rich scoring form has been inspired by his omission from the All-Star Game.

"Amazing performance, unfortunately for him he came up short. Usually if you get a 'double nickel' (55 points) you come up with a win," said Hill.

"He is on this tour right now to let everybody know he should have been an All-Star. It has been a tough year for him but it hasn't compromised what he brings to the table day in and day out. Tonight, he gave his team a chance against the Bucks, the best team in the NBA."

Hill's fellow pundit, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, said Beal's performances reflected his mature response to missing out on All-Star selection.

"That is the professionalism of an All-Star being shown," said Thomas. "He could sulk or whine or throw in the towel on the season but, being the professional he is - and in wanting to be in Washington when he could have left - he has shown he is a professional and (a player who is at) All-Star level.

