Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey, Benny Bonsu and Ryan Martin on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

With regular-season action back underway after the All-Star break and teams pushing for the playoffs, there are plenty of talking points up for discussion.

After a barnstorming start to his NBA career, will Zion Williamson overhaul favourite Ja Morant in the race for the Rookie of the Year award? And with the Toronto Raptors tightening their grip on the No 2 spot in the East, is Nick Nurse the No 1 choice for Coach of the Year?

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum firmly established himself alongside Luka Doncic, Williamson and Trae Young on the list of future superstars with his 41-point performance against the Lakers on Sunday. But which of those four players is most likely to become an MVP in the seasons to come?

Stephen Curry is ready to return to action for the Warriors after recovering from a finger injury. What can we expect from a full-strength Golden State squad next season?

Finally, the panel will preview a Sunday night Primetime double-header featuring Bucks @ Hornets (6pm) and 76ers @ Clippers (8:30pm).

