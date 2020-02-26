Boston Celtics young forward Jayson Tatum has only ‘scratched the surface of what he can become’, says GB baller Ryan Martin.

Live NBA: Boston @ Utah Thursday 27th February 3:30am

Martin joined Benny Bonsu and regulars Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey on the latest edition of Heatcheck for a spirited debate on the future MVP credentials of Luka Doncic, Tatum, Trae Young and Zion Williamson.

Asked which of the young quartet will be the first to win a regular-season MVP award in the coming seasons, Martin, who has played pro basketball in France, Denmark and Slovakia, backed the 21-year-old Tatum to beat Dallas star Doncic.

5:48 It got a little hot on the Heatcheck set when the question of 'Who will win the MVP first?' was asked

"Luka is more decorated across the board but I'm an underdog, so I'm going for the underdog here," Martin said. "I feel like Tatum has only scratched the surface of what he can become and he is starting to show glimpses right now."

"Remember, Luka had the ball placed in his hands and was told, 'this is your franchise'. Tatum has been challenged ever since he got to the Celtics. And [unlike Dallas], the Celtics can go the Finals this year."

1:59 Jayson Tatum continued his rich scoring form, scoring 36 to lead the Boston Celtics to victory against the Portland Trail Blazers

Martin's pick drew a passionate response from Soko, who has played against Doncic in Spain's Liga ACB.

"We haven't seen someone, anyone, come to the NBA with a mix of the European style of game and American swagger with the size [until Doncic]," he said.

"He is sneaky athletic, the skill level, the IQ. Luka is a wonderboy. He has everything. Parents want their kids to be like him!

"Luka has won at every level at which he has played. He played at Real Madrid when he was 15 years old. What was Tatum doing when he was 15? Playing AAU ball. Two whole different animals.

2:19 Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points to lead the Celtics to a double-overtime win against the Clippers

"If Doncic and Tatum improve at the same rate, Doncic will still be the better player. I take nothing away from Tatum but, today, I take Luka over Tatum every single time."

Bonsu sees both Tatum and Doncic as future MVPs, but feels the Slovenian will be the first of the pair to pick up the award.

"Jayson is a problem but I think it will be Luka first. He is breaking every barrier you can imagine. And he is only 19 and nowhere near his peak yet," she said.

"Luka will be first but Tatum will do it in the future."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.