Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko, Benny Bonsu and Ryan Martin join Mo Mooncey on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

This week will see the panel discuss which duo would come out on top in a two-on-two tournament - Lebron James and Anthony Davis? Russell Westbrook and James Harden? Kawhi Leonard and Paul George? Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton? Or somebody else?

Besides their usual 'Hot or Not' debate, which includes Giannis' recent comments on Harden, the guys will also breakdown the best sneakers/outfits from the past week.

Finally, the panel will preview three big Primetime games this weekend - Rockets @ Hornets (Saturday 10pm), Lakers @ Clippers (Sunday 7.30pm) and Thunder @ Celtics (Sunday 10pm).

Don't forget, you can engage with the show live and comment on every topic discussed - and remember to use #SkySportsHeatcheck on Twitter!

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 7:30pm on Tuesday evening.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.