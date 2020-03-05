NBA-leading Milwuakee Bucks bounce back from loss to rout Indiana Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Bucks bounced back from one of their weakest performances of the season to rout the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the NBA's best record, in part by avoiding slumps.

Two nights after losing 105-89 in Miami, the Bucks improved to 53-9 as they get ready for a three-game trip west that starts on Friday at the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers. Milwaukee haven't lost back-to-back games all season.

Khris Middleton scored eight of his 20 points in a third-quarter surge that propelled Milwaukee past visiting Indiana. The Bucks have won seven of their past eight games. Indiana is one of just eight teams to have previously beaten Milwaukee, which they did in their previous meeting on February 12.



Donte DiVincenzo finished with 19 points, Eric Bledsoe had 16 to go with a team-high seven assists, and Wesley Matthews contributed 15 points.

TJ Warren had a team-high 18 points for Indiana, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

1:55 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers’ clash with the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 20 of the NBA

New Orleans Pelicans 123-127 Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added a 30-point triple-double as the hosts Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime on Wednesday.

Seth Curry added 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr scored 18 and Delon Wright had 10 for the Mavericks. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Porzingis had 12 boards and five blocked shots. Dallas improved to 6-3 in the past nine games.

In just his 122nd career game, Doncic set the Mavericks' franchise record for triple-doubles with 22.

Brandon Ingram scored 27 before fouling out, Lonzo Bell had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Zion Williamson scored 21 for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight match. Nicolo Melli hit a three-pointer over the 7ft 3in Porzingis to tie the score with 7.9 seconds left and force overtime.

2:20 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans’ clash with the Dallas Mavericks in Week 20 of the NBA

Washington Wizards 104-125 Portland Trailblazers

Star guard Damian Lillard returned from a groin injury to contribute 22 points and five assists, helping Portland post a blowout home victory over Washington.

Carmelo Anthony scored a team-high 25 points as four Trail Blazers topped 20 points. Hassan Whiteside registered 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots, and CJ McCollum added 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Bradley Beal recorded 29 points, six rebounds and six assists but couldn't prevent Washington from losing for the sixth time in eight games. Beal stretched his franchise-record streak of consecutive 25-point outings to 20.

He fell one point shy of scoring 30 or more points in a 10th straight road game.

1:15 Highlights of the Washington Wizards’ clash with the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 20 of the NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder 114-107 Detroit Pistons

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points, Dennis Schroder supplied 23 points and nine assists, and visiting Oklahoma City downed lowly Detroit.

Danilo Gallinari tossed in 19 points with seven rebounds and four steals while Chris Paul added 16 points and six assists for the Thunder.

Christian Wood scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Detroit, who have lost nine of their last 10. Brandon Knight had 18 points and seven assists while Jordan McRae, claimed off waivers earlier in the day, contributed 15 points on his Pistons debut.

1:18 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s clash with the Detroit Pistons in Week 20 of the NBA

Orlando Magic 113-116 Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points and Goran Dragic added 25 points as hosts Miami topped Orlando on a historic shooting night for the Heat.

Robinson went 9-for-12 from three-point range to account for all of his scoring as Miami hit a franchise-record 22 three-pointers. Dragic added nine assists on a big night for the Miami bench, as the reserves accounted for 10 of the Heat's other 13 three-pointers.

Terrence Ross scored a game-high 35 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic added 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists while shooting nine of 16 from the floor.

1:45 Highlights of the Orlando Magic’s clash with the Miami Heat in Week 20 of the NBA

Boston Celtics 112-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Semi Ojeleye added a career-high 22 and injury-depleted Boston outlasted host Cleveland.

Boston started a makeshift line-up with Brad Wanamaker and Grant Williams joining Daniel Theis and Marcus Smart. Tatum returned from illness, however, and powered the Celtics with 5-of-10 shooting from the three-point arc, nine rebounds and six assists.

Cleveland kept pace with Boston all night behind a career-high 41 points from Collin Sexton, marking the third time this week that Sexton set a career scoring mark.

1:32 Highlights of the Boston Celtics’ clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 20 of the NBA

Utah Jazz 112-104 New York Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell had 23 points apiece, and visiting Utah never trailed in beating New York.

Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who won their third straight match to move within a half-game of the idle Houston Rockets in the race for the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Julius Randle scored 32 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

1:20 Highlights of the Utah Jazz’s clash with the New York Knicks in Week 20 of the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies 118-79 Brooklyn Nets

Josh Jackson scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Tyus Jones recorded 18 points, six assists and five rebounds as Memphis posted a convincing win over Brooklyn in New York.

Ja Morant had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks added 12 points apiece for Memphis, who won their third straight game to even their record at 31-31. Jonas Valanciunas collected 16 rebounds and Gorgui Dieng grabbed 14 boards for the Grizzlies, who have won by an average of 31.7 points during the streak.

Taurean Prince scored 15 points for Brooklyn, who lost for the sixth time in eight games. Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza tallied 14 points apiece for the Nets, and Joe Harris had 13. LeVert was coming off a 51-point game on Tuesday.

1:27 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies’ clash with the Brooklyn Nets in Week 20 of the NBA

Chicago Bulls 108-115 Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley scored 24 points, D'Angelo Russell added 19 and both players contributed to a long-range barrage as Minnesota beat Chicago in Minneapolis.

Minnesota drilled 19 three-pointers and boasted six players in double figures while leading by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter. Naz Reid (16 points, 11 rebounds), Jarrett Culver (13 points), Juancho Hernangomez (12 points) and Jordan McLaughlin (10 points, seven assists) rounded out a balanced attack as the Timberwolves earned their second win in a row.

1:08 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls’ clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 20 of the NBA

Chicago lost for the 11th time in 13 games despite a game-high 26 points from rookie Coby White. Shaquille Harrison added 17 points for the Bulls while Lauri Markkanen (13), Thaddeus Young (13), Denzel Valentine (11) and Tomas Satoransky (10) followed in double figures.

