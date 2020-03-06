Rockets @ Hornets; Lakers @ Clippers; Thunder @ Celtics - Heatcheck crew previews the weekend's NBA on Sky

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey, Benny Bonsu and Team GB basketball star Ryan Martin have their say following some spirited debate.

Houston Rockets @ Charlotte Hornets, Saturday 10pm, Sky Sports Mix

0:30 Russell Westbrook, James Harden and the Rockets take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 10pm and you can watch the game free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Ovie Soko: "We're going to see another display of small ball at its finest.

"Ultimately I just don't think that the Hornets match up with them, 1-through-5. If they try and run with their bigs, I feel that the Rockets will punish them."

Benny Bonsu: "I think this one is an easy win for the Rockets."

LA Lakers @ LA Clippers, Saturday 7.30pm, Sky Sports Arena

0:30 LeBron, AD and the Lakers face city rivals the Clippers in the latest clash in the Battle of LA - watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 7.30pm

Ryan Martin: "I want the LA Lakers to win. In fact, if the Clippers hand us the [regular season] sweep then we will handle everything in the playoffs."

Benny Bonsu: "I think the Clippers have got it. This is a huge game, they're going to get it. The Lakers just cannot beat the Clippers.

Ovie Soko: "I think the Lakers will win the game, when the Lakers want to win that match-up, they'll win that match-up. Thy're not losing sleep over it."

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics, Sunday 10pm, Sky Sports Arena

Ryan Martin: "Got to be Celtics. I think Jayson Tatum might even go for 40. One team is going to the Eastern Conference Finals and the other is getting knocked out in the first round."

Mo Mooncey: "The reason I'm going with the Celtics in this one is their biggest weakness is the lack of big men that they have and I think this plays into their hands because the Thunder rely heavily on that three-guard rotation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder and Chris Paul.

The Celtics, with guys like [Marcus] Smart, Jaylen Brown, they're great defenders at the guard spots and I think they're one of the teams that can get the edge on the Thunder line-ups that could be tough for a lot of the opposition they come up against in the NBA.

Ovie Soko: "I'm just playing devil's advocate. The Thunder have got weapons, and if it's close late, Chris Paul [can be a difference maker]."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.