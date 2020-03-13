Please select your default edition
Kevin Love commits $100k to Cleveland Cavaliers arena and support staff

Friday 13 March 2020 07:55, UK

Kevin Love celebrates a basket against Detroit
Image: Kevin Love celebrates a basket against Detroit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he is donating $100,000 to help the organisation's arena and support staff.

The announcement comes in the wake of the NBA suspending the regular season over the coronavirus outbreak, leaving support staff with a "sudden life change," Love wrote.

"I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling," Love continued.

"Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon," wrote Love, playing in his 12th season. "They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic break."

Adam Silver address the media at All-Star Weekend in Chicago 3:20
NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirms the league's season suspension will last 'at least 30 days'

The NBA indefinitely suspended the season late Wednesday night after the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Love, 31, who is averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season, is in the midst of a four-year, $120.4m contract he signed last year.

