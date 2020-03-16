Newcastle Eagles beat Solent Kestrels in overtime to win BBL Trophy

Newcastle Eagles won the BBL Trophy final in dramatic fashion with a 96-94 victory over Solent Kestrels in overtime.

Game leaders Newcastle Eagles Points: Rahmon Fletcher - 29

Assists: CJ Gettys - 7

Rebounds: CJ Gettys - 17 Solent Kestrels Points: Elliott Sentance - 26

Assists: Elliot Dadds - 6

Rebounds: Travis Charles - 10

Newcastle's plans were thrown into disarray on Saturday when three American players - Mike Morsell, Nick Schlitzer and Sade Hussein - quit the club and flew home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Ian MacLeod's side looked on course for a comfortable victory when they moved into a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, only for their lower-league opponents - first National Basketball League Division 1 side to make the final - to stage a brilliant fightback and snatch the lead.

Congratulations to @NewcastleEagle, BBL Trophy winners for the 7⃣th time after prevailing through overtime to win 96-94 at @EmiratesArena.#BritishBasketball pic.twitter.com/j45Kh3n2aO — British Basketball League (@BBLofficial) March 15, 2020

The Kestrels came storming back in the fourth, taking the lead at 83-82 after scoring eight in a row, with Ian Smith hitting the last four of those, before tying the game with a Trayvonn Wright dunk with 4.5 seconds remaining.

There was little to separate the teams in the extra period, as the lead changed hands on six occasions. The decisive moment came inside the final minute when Drew Lasker grabbed an offensive rebound and put back to give Newcastle a 95-94 edge with 57 seconds to play.

Wright also had the chance to be Solent's hero at the end of five minutes of overtime with his side trailing 95-94, but missed the vital two-pointer.

Kestrels had a shot to win it, but Wright left his long-range two short and Darius Defoe grabbed the rebound before icing the game at the line.

Among numerous heroic performances for the short-handed Eagles, CJ Gettys took the MVP award after a monstrous haul of 21 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, with the seven-footer playing over 40 minutes of basketball.

There were huge performances from three Eagles' veterans, with Rahmon Fletcher leading all scorers on 29 points, while Defoe had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, with Lasker coming from the bench to be instrumental in key moments, scoring seven points and grabbing 10 rebounds, including four at the offensive end.

"This is the drama people want, and what a final should be," said Eagles head coach MacLeod. "Massive credit to Solent; they have really shocked some people and they have had a fantastic season."

Reflecting on a war of attrition, MacLeod added particular praise for Defoe, the most decorated player in BBL Trophy history.

"My guys dug in, and they had nothing left in the tank, so I'm really, really happy. Darius Defoe has been here for 17 years, and we expect him to rise to the occasion.

"All the way through we kept saying after the first quarter that there are only 30 minutes left of the season, 20 minutes left at half time, 10 minutes left, five minutes left.

"Keep pushing, this is our season right now, and you can see what it means to them."

