Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kobe Bryant's towel from final NBA game sells for $33k in online auction

Monday 30 March 2020 08:37, UK

Kobe Bryant pictured after his final NBA game in April 2016
Image: Kobe Bryant pictured after his final NBA game in April 2016

The towel that was draped over the shoulders of Kobe Bryant during his farewell speech following his final NBA game sold for over $33,000 at an online auction, CNN reported on Sunday.

Coronavirus updates: Live updates

Coronavirus updates: Live updates

Stay up to date as the world of sports battles the coronavirus pandemic

The Lakers star ended his speech at Staples Center in Los Angeles with his trademark "Mamba Out" before walking off the court. A fan grabbed the towel, beginning a stretch in which that souvenir has been sold multiple times.

'Kobe's work ethic separated him from the rest'

'Kobe's work ethic separated him from the rest'

Mike Tuck picks his best players of the 2000s and puts Kobe Bryant at the top of the list.

The winning bid for the towel on Sunday - along with two tickets from the game on April 13, 2016 - was $33,077.16 (approx £26,477). Bryant scored 60 points in the Lakers' 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz on that night.

Kobe Bryant in action for the Los Angeles Lakers 9:54
Relive some of the best moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career

Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told CNN that the buyer is known for having the largest collection of Lakers memorabilia worldwide.

"He is a devoted Lakers fan," Woolf said. "His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Woolf noted that the same bidder previously spent $30,000 on a yearbook from Bryant's middle school days.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people perished in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

More on this story

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Bryant spent 20 seasons with the Lakers and won five NBA championships. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member. He twice was named MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.