Sergio Aguero says John Stones and Kyle Walker are Man City’s biggest trash-talkers

Sergio Aguero faced off with Thibaut Courtois on NBA 2K20 Sundays and revealed John Stones and Kyle Walker are Manchester City’s biggest trash-talkers.

Aguero was the latest football star to engage in a Sunday night 2K20 showdown with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Man City striker selected the San Antonio Spurs to take on Courtois' Houston Rockets.

6:19 This week Thibaut Courtois takes on Man City striker Sergio Aguero on NBA2K20 - you can watch the full version on the Sky Sports YouTube page

The pair engaged in plenty of banter throughout their game which led to Courtois asking Aguero to name the biggest trash-talkers in the Man City dressing room.

"There are a few at City," he said. "We have a few players who are joking about all the time… (John) Stones, (Kyle) Walker, they're big jokers. They are going all day!"

"The English are like that," said Courtois. "I remember when I played with (John) Terry and that lot."

Aguero also named the Chicago Bulls as his all-time favourite NBA team.

"My all-time favourite team is Chicago because of (Michael) Jordan," he said.

"When I was young, my dad loved basketball and we would watch Jordan and the Bulls play all the time. One of my brothers is called Mauricio Jordan - he was named after him."

0:32 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero revealed his brother was named after Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

After four hard-fought quarters, Courtois' Rockets beat Aguero's Spurs 65-52.

After the game, the Man City striker said Courtois' three-point shooting had made the difference. Courtois' team shot 9-of-19 from beyond the arc compared to Aguero's 4-of-12.

"We need a rematch," Aguero said. "If I practise and play a bit more… we'll see. But I did OK. It has been ages since I last played. I thought it was going to be a disaster!"

Watch Thibaut Courtois take on a fellow big-name footballer on NBA 2K20 every Sunday, live on Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.