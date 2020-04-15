Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre progressing well after knee surgery

Wednesday 15 April 2020 07:44, UK

Kelly Oubre salutes the crowd during his three-point barrage against Portland
Image: Kelly Oubre salutes the crowd during his three-point barrage against Portland

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre is progressing well after undergoing knee surgery.

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Watch The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Bulls, on Netflix via your Sky Q box

Oubre indicated that he is continuing to make progress in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus while conducting his rehab at home, telling Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports: "I have just been staying on top of myself and pushing myself and doing everything [team trainers are] telling me to do to the best of my abilities.

"So I have been having to be my own trainer throughout this whole thing, but that's how it goes."

Kelly Oubre flexes after throwing down a muscular dunk against the LA Clippers 0:15
Kelly Oubre posterized Paul George with a muscular left-handed dunk in the Suns' loss to the Clippers

Oubre had been sidelined for seven games following the procedure before the NBA suspended its season March 12. The swingman likely wouldn't have been ready to return to the court had the regular season concluded in mid-April as originally scheduled.

But the NBA's ongoing suspension looks as though it could provide enough time for Oubre to recover from surgery and get himself in condition to play again in 2019-20.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The Suns likely won't provide a formal update on Oubre's status until the team is allowed to reconvene for workouts.

More on this story

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.