LaMarcus Aldridge wants to finish NBA career in San Antonio or Portland

In a Q&A with NBA.com, Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge revealed he would be happy to end his career in San Antonio or with his former team the Portland Trail Blazers.

One character off the emoji keyboard in response to a since-deleted tweet raised alarms all over San Antonio. But LaMarcus Aldridge doesn't regret shooting off an eyeball emoji in acknowledgement of seeing that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard at some point would like to rejoin forces.

Aldridge covered that subject and more on Wednesday in a conversation with NBA.com, in which he pointed to both San Antonio and Portland as places he'd like to finish his NBA career.

Let's not beat around the bush, when are you heading over to Portland?

You would start it off like that, right away. Low blow, right away. (Laughing).

Jokes aside, you had to figure that no matter how you responded to Damian Lillard's tweet off Portland's official account, people would take that and run with it in any number of ways, right?

Yeah, but I actually didn't mind it. I was bored. I did it. So, I don't regret it.

What have you been doing throughout your time quarantining to keep yourself sharp for a possible return back to the court if the NBA decides to finish the season?

Man, it's tough. I'm trying to work out at the house. I was going to the track. But they closed all the tracks down because people were hanging out there. I'm just trying to ride the bike, the treadmill, just working out at the house.

1:05 NBA players have been keeping in shape by working out at home and encourages fans to join the fun and stay active

What's your daily routine?

Man, it's boring. I'm just playing. But I wake up, try to get some breakfast in me, workout, try to keep some mobility stuff in my workout, then try to lift some weights at the house. After that, I go to the movie room and watch TV; binge watch something, hopefully I can find something good to watch and make the use of my time with that.

Does it matter to you ultimately where your NBA career ends?

I would be cool with it ending in two places, either with San Antonio or in Portland. I think either one would be fine with me. I feel like I've made some good memories in San Antonio. I feel like I'm in a really good family in San Antonio. They understand me. I understand them. So, I like that.

I feel I have a lot of history in Portland. So, going back there to finish would be fine also. I'm perfectly fine with finishing my career in San Antonio riding it out until my next chapter, or if things have to change there, and if they decide to go young, then I wouldn't mind going to Portland.

It seems like your attitude about Portland has changed quite a bit from when you first left there in 2015 to come to San Antonio. I remember how tough the fans were when you went back to play in Portland for the first time. What's changed?

Image: Aldridge in action with Damian Lillard for the Portland Trail Blazers

The fans were rough because they felt like what I did wasn't right. I left, and I feel like they wanted me to stay and see what could be. But a lot has changed. Like they say, as you grow older hindsight is 20-20. People mature. It's no secret that Damian (Lillard) and my relationship has gotten a whole lot better. We've had some good talks over the years, and we definitely understand each other better.

The biggest part of everything is Dame and I fixing what wasn't really broken by us really just talking it out.

The Spurs sit at 27-36 looking up at a few teams in the Western Conference standings. Any pressure to keep San Antonio's 22-year playoff streak alive?

1:58 LaMarcus Aldridge scored 40 points for the eighth time in his career to lead the Spurs to a dominant win over the Grizzlies

I think the pressure should be on ourselves to just make the playoffs, for this team, for this moment, for ourselves and all the work that we put in. That streak is definitely big-time, and you don't want to be the team that ends it. I definitely would love to keep [the streak] going, but I think we have to do it for this team that we have right now more than anything else.

When you signed to play in San Antonio in 2015, you were sort of joining the team as Hall of Famer Tim Duncan was on the way out. Was it ever on your mind when you came to San Antonio that you'd have the task of following a legend like Duncan?

Image: Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili celebrate their fourth title together in 2014

I wouldn't say I followed him there. I feel like I've always had an interest. It was more about the organisation than just Tim. I came to the Spurs because of the organisation, because of my interest since college [at the University of Texas]. We used to go up there and watch games.

To play with Tim, and to see what that's like, to play with Manu [Ginobili], to play with Tony [Parker], it was the whole picture. It was playing for [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich], and seeing how that would be and just being in that organisation that I felt like puts its players first.

I'm not saying that other teams don't, but just being a part of that team and that culture was important to me. I think that's why I felt like they always fit my personality. They're more about, let's just do our work and go home, and not do all of that other stuff. It was more of an interest of the whole picture.

Of course, playing with Tim was an honour. I had nothing but fun playing with him. But I think I can say it was the whole picture of playing with Tony and Manu and playing for Pop and playing for San Antonio since I grew up in Texas.

What's it like to play for coach Duncan?

Image: Duncan coached his first win for the Spurs in Charlotte

It's the same, really, you know? He's pretty laid back. He coached when he played. He was like a player-coach on the court. So, I feel like it's the same. He's still gonna shoot jokes at you. He's still gonna come in and try to play five-on-five any time he can. He's still going to point things out if he sees anything.

It's the same for me because we were always talking things over as far as things in the game, how things look, what he sees and vice-versa. So, it's the same. Even when he was playing, he was trying to help me feel comfortable in the new system, on a new team and things like that. He's been great at it and it's been fun.

Can he still get some buckets? He can. When you have that IQ, and you have a tiny bit of skill left [you can score]. He can't move like he used to, but he has skill and he has a tiny bit of mobility left. (Laughing) That's all I have to say. But when you have that, you can score. He definitely still scores. He's definitely not moving like he used to, for sure.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.