Coronavirus: NBA targets May 8 as earliest return for workouts

The NBA has pushed back plans that would allow teams to reopen their practice facilities for at least one week, and cautioned that the new target is far from set in stone.

The earliest that teams can reopen for voluntary player workouts is now May 8, the NBA said on Monday - and that would only be the case in places where local and state laws made such a move permissible.

And when those facilities are open, the rules will be very different.

Image: NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media

The potential rules changes would allow teams to make their practice facilities available for use by the team's players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary, individual basis if the team's facility is in a city that is no longer subject to a government restriction.

For any team that, due to a government restriction, is prohibited from making its facility available for use by the team's players, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives.

The following restrictions would apply:

No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

No head or assistant coaches could participate.

Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

A person with direct knowledge of the league's plans told The Associated Press that players will have to wear face masks when in the facility, except when they are actually working out.

Staff members would have to wear face masks and gloves at all times, said the person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because those details were not publicly announced.

The NBA suspended its regular season on March 11. It ordered teams to shutter their facilities eight days later, saying at the time it was doing so "in light of the rapidly-developing coronavirus situation, and consistent with evolving advice from health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimising the spread of the virus."

