Steve Kerr says Golden State Warriors treating season as if it is done

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that his team is operating as if their season is over.

"It feels like the offseason," Kerr said on a video conference call coordinated by the University of San Francisco.

"And in fact we had a Zoom call, (general manager) Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting.

Image: Steve Kerr questions a call during a Golden State Warriors game

"Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now."

Kerr added that while teams in playoff contention are trying to keep their teams focused in the event of the season resuming, his club - last in the NBA at 15-50 and the only team officially eliminated from contention - has moved on.

"It's different for us because we were down to 17 games, but we were out of the playoffs," Kerr said. "It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does.

"We don't know anything officially. There's still a chance the league could ask us to come back and play some games, but given what we went through this season with all the injuries and the tough record, it's been more of the case of we're staying in touch with guys, but everybody is just sort of assuming that this is kind of it. We're not going to be involved much anymore."

2:43 Rewind to 1997 as Steve Kerr explains what it is like to play alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls

The league announced on Monday it would allow teams to reopen their facilities as early as May 8 in states where that would be permitted, though that date could be pushed back, and a number of restrictions will apply.

There have been no indications whether the season will resume at some point after it was suspended March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Adam Silver has said multiple times there is no timetable to make a decision.

