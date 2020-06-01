Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on YouTube from midday on June 2

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' NBA debate show, on YouTube from midday on Tuesday, June 2.

A resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season remains uncertain but there are plenty of topics for Ovie, Mo and Jaydee to explore.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said he is targeting July 31 as the date for the 2019-20 season to resume. But work tweaks will have to be made to complete the campaign and crown NBA champions? Ovie and Mo discuss several of the reported scenarios, including the possibility of a World Cup-style group phase in the opening round of playoff play.

As The Last Dance continues to resonate with old and new fans alike, the guys compare Michael Jordan and LeBron James and have their say on which player is the greatest of all-time. Does LeBron's 3-6 win-loss record in NBA Finals tarnish his credentials?

Against the odds, defending NBA champions the Toronto Raptors have made a stellar defence of their title after losing Kawhi Leonard last summer. Two features of the Raptors' impressive season have been their overall roster depth and the impressive contributions from young players promoted from their G League team.

With salary coming off the Raptors' books this summer, Ovie and Mo ponder whether Toronto should continue with their approach or sacrifice some of their depth to acquire a superstar to pair with Pascal Siakam.

Image: Magic Johnson in action for the Los Angeles Lakers

In Posted Up, the guys will begin the task of building their all-time starting fives, tipping things off with their point guard selections. Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Oscar Robertson and Isiah Thomas are all in the conversation. Who will Ovie and Mo select?

