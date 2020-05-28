Trail Blazers and Pelicans deserve chance to fight for playoff spots, says Candace Parker

The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans deserve the chance to battle for a playoff spot, NBA TV Gametime analyst Candace Parker said.

Parker was asked for her reaction to Portland All-Star Damian Lillard's comments that, if the NBA resumes regular season play, he will not participate in games unless the Trail Blazers have an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.

"If we come back and they're just like, 'We're adding a few games to finish the regular season,' and they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating," Lillard told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Tuesday.

At the time the season was suspended on March 11, the Blazers were in the thick of the race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, sitting three-and-a-half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. With Jusuf Nurkic (leg) and Zach Collins (shoulder) expected to return in the near future, Portland may have had an opportunity to close the gap.

Should the 2019-20 season resume, it is still unclear if the league will opt to jump directly to the playoffs with the current top eight teams in each conference, or give teams like Portland a chance to qualify.

Lillard told Haynes he would play if the league chose to employ a 'play-in' style tournament, which has been rumoured as a possibility. "If they come back and say it's something like a tournament, play-in style, between the No 7 and No 12 seeds, if we are playing for playoff spots, then I think that's perfect."

Lillard drew some criticism for his comments but Parker backed his stance.

"I don't think it fair to end the regular season as it was," she said. "You have a Trail Blazers team that was getting healthy and getting their pieces back. You have a Pelicans team that had strung together a few wins.

"Both teams were chasing the eighth-placed Grizzlies whose strength of remaining schedule was one of the toughest in the NBA. They had a lot of games to come on the road. They had to play a lot of teams with winning records. You can't not allow the ninth and 10th placed teams to battle for a (postseason) spot and the chance to play for a championship."

Although the NBA confirmed it is in talks with Disney World Orlando to resume the 2019-20 season in a secure campus-style environment, Parker said she felt there were numerous issues around player safety and competitive advantage that need to be ironed out before games can re-commence.

"A lot of the news reports (about how and when the 2019-20 season will resume) coming out right now are just speculation but a lot of it is being treated as fact. (As an athlete), you are a little confused about what's going on," she said.

"Along with figuring out the testing and how to keep everybody safe, to me, it is a huge competitive advantage to have a practice facility open when you have some guys who don't have access to courts and are struggling to figure out how they are going to work out."

Eight teams - the Bulls, Celtics, Knicks, Pistons, Wizards, Mavs, Warriors, Spurs - are yet to re-open their practice facilities while other teams have welcomed back their players.

"(So many) things have to be taken into account when you decide on the best course of action going forward," Parker said. "I think there is a long way to go before this all gets figured out.

"There are a number of things the NBA has to look into and the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) has to agree to the things the league wants to put in place."

