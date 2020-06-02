Please select your default edition
Small-market clubs want 30 NBA teams in on restart - reports

Tuesday 2 June 2020 07:34, UK

Oklahoma City Thunder owner Clay Bennett watches his team play in Sacramento
Image: Oklahoma City Thunder owner Clay Bennett watches his team play in Sacramento

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but several small-market clubs want all 30 teams to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season, according to reports.

A formal vote will take place on Thursday, setting the path for the NBA to play games as early as July 22.

But ESPN reported on Monday Oklahoma City Thunder owner Clay Bennett implored those on the Board of Governors call on May 29 to consider the financial ramifications for small-market franchises without games and game-related income for eight or nine months.

Bennett, per ESPN, asked owners to accommodate all 30 teams in the plan to resume play.

As many as five teams will be included in the play-in portion of the conference playoffs. For example, in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are within reasonable striking distance of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis are the No 8 seed in the current standings.

ESPN reported those teams currently not included in the revised playoff field are pushing for a formal training camp over the summer.

The concern of those teams is being separated from players from March until November or December, when next season is expected to begin, would be detrimental.

