Boston Celtics playoff hopes could be match-up dependent, says Abby Chin

The Boston Celtics postseason hopes could depend on who they match-up against in the opening rounds, says NBC Sports Boston reporter Abby Chin.

Chin was a guest on The NBA Show and, after discussing the team's reaction to the killing of George Floyd and Jaylen Brown's involvement in peaceful protests, shared her thoughts on the Celtics' 2019-20 season to date and their expectations of making a deep playoff run.

3:50 Check out Jayson Tatum's best plays from the 2019-20 NBA season so far

While the stellar play of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker's leadership on and off the court have propelled Boston to a 43-21 record and third place in the Eastern Conference, Chin reminded viewers that the Celtics were in a "rough spot" when the regular season was suspended.

"Back on March 11 when the season went on hiatus, the reality is the Celtics were not in a great spot," she said. "They had lost four of their last six, (including) four straight at home which never happens. They did go out with a win against the Indiana Pacers but they lost a 19-point lead in that game.

1:48 Highlights of Oklahoma City Thunder's clash with the Boston Celtics in Week 20 of the NBA season

"I remember being in the huddle and (coach) Brad Stevens telling his guys, 'we need this kind of adversity, we are going to have to overcome it'. Just the game before, a loss to Oklahoma City, where Walker lost the ball (conceding a turnover that led to the Thunder's winning basket), Gordon Hayward said in the locker room afterwards, "this is a low point for us".

"I did come in (to the season) with high expectations for this team knowing how much talent is there. They were at a bit of a rough point, especially with Walker dealing with some knee issues at the time of the hiatus but clearly he has had time to heal."

Despite those challenges, the Boston had guaranteed their place in the playoffs before the regular season was suspended. Can Celtics fans gear up for a deep postseason run?

"I do think it matters for (Boston) how the (playoff) bracket shakes out, what the return looks like and who they will have to play in those first two rounds," Chin said.

2:32 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Boston Celtics in Week 8 of the NBA season

"A match-up with the Philadelphia 76ers scares me a little bit. Joel Embiid is a tough, tough match-up for the Celtics. They were just 1-3 against the Sixers in the regular season.

"I trust in their talent, I trust Brad Stevens and I am very interested to see what goes on but I do think it matters about the match-ups."

