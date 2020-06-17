Heatcheck: Chicago Bulls need player or coach to instill toughness in team's culture

Heatcheck regulars Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey agree the Chicago Bulls need to find players or a coach able to instill toughness into their team culture.

NBA Heatcheck Wednesday 17th June 8:00pm

NBA Retro Games: New Jersey Nets v Orlando Magic 2003 Wednesday 17th June 9:00pm

At the start of the 2019-20 season, a young Bulls roster was predicted to challenge for an Eastern Conference playoff spot but their campaign did not go to plan. A 22-43 record ensured Chicago were not among the 22 teams invited to the season restart in Orlando, Florida.

With a third straight losing season in the books, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf made changes to his front office, installing Arturas Karnisovas as vice president of basketball operations and hiring Marc Eversley to replace the firing Gar Forman as general manager.

3:05 Mo Mooncey explains how the Chicago Bulls went into decline after winning six championships in eight years

On the latest edition of Heatcheck, available now on Sky Sports YouTube channel and broadcast on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday at 8pm, Mooncey and Soko agreed a front-office shake-up alone will not be enough to return the Bulls to NBA relevance.

"I feel like the change of management in Chicago was way overdue," said Mooncey. "They have to look at their coaching options and go with someone the players actually want to play for. One thing that stood out to me this season was seeing Zach LaVine and Bulls coach Jim Boylen arguing in the fourth quarter of games. The Bulls need to find a coach who the players respect and want to give their all for on the court.

Image: Boylen looks up at the clock as LaVine and Daniel Gafford walk off the court

"The Bulls also have to make some decisions. Do they see a future with LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Coby White (who I think was a very solid draft pick for them)? Going forwards, who are the team's building blocks? Are you going to happy with guys who turn out to be borderline All-Stars or are you going to try and retool and go for guys that can reach the levels that Derrick Rose reached before his injury in the 2012 playoffs."

Soko does not believe LaVine is the right player to build a strong team culture around and noted the Bulls' absence of strong foundations provided by players from major college programs.

"Absolutely get him out of there!" he said. "As much as I feel LaVine is a terrific player and an unbelievable talent, I don't think he is a guy you build your culture around because he hasn't shown those qualities needed to be the face of a franchise.

"When you look at the Bulls teams (of the mid 2000s and early 2010s) and the success they had, you had guys who came from college programs that were built on had very solid cultures. You had Ben Gordon from UConn, Luol Deng from Duke and Joakim Noah from Florida - all of whom had been coached by Hall of Fame coaches. Those guys had a certain culture instilled in them and it transferred to the NBA level.

Image: Joakim Noah and Luol Deng in action for the Chicago Bulls in December 2012

"That (foundation) allowed a star like Derrick Rose to come in and shine. Now the Bulls don't have that culture at their base so, regardless of the players they bring in, I don't know if it can work."

Mooncey agreed that players like Deng, Noah and Jimmy Butler had instilled a toughness lacking in the current Bulls roster.

"Not only did Gordon, Deng and Noah come from great college programs, they were also very tough guys. They were no-nonsense. Noah was a Defensive Player of the Year. Jimmy Butler came in and he was a ferocious defender. Deng, the OG, representing the UK, he was a fierce competitor.

"You look at the guys the Bulls have on their roster now, they are a little bit soft. I don't think anyone goes into the United Center and thinks, 'damn, we have got to play the Bulls tonight'. I think players look at it and expect to get the win.

"Chicago need to pick guys to help them get their identity back because if you look at Michael's Jordan's Bulls teams or the guys we have just mentioned, they were all fierce competitors and tough guys. I feel the Bulls need to look at finding someone like that who has a big personality and can instil that culture in the locker room or find a coach who can do that same thing."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here