NBA Primetime: Watch Heat @ Nuggets FREE LIVE!

The Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 6pm - watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

While the Heat and the Nuggets secured their playoff places before entering the NBA's Disney bubble, both teams have plenty to play for in their eight seeding games before the postseason.

Miami are two-and-a-half games behind the third-placed Boston Celtics and a quick restart to their campaign could see them improve their playoff seeding.

Live NBA: Miami @ Denver Saturday 1st August 6:00pm

Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat are one of the most well-rounded teams in the East. Center Bam Adebayo has enjoyed the best season of his career while young stars Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have all proved their value this year. Miami also added experience at the February trade deadline, bringing in veterans Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala.

The Nuggets' preparation for the restart has not been smooth. Their franchise player Nikola Jokic tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia and arrived late at the central Florida campus. Team-mates Torrey Craig, Monte Morris and Gary Harris were also late arrivals.

With a depleted roster, Denver won one of their three scrimmage games, beating the Washington Wizards and losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic. One positive to emerge from those games was the play of 7ft 2in rookie Bol Bol, who stuffed the stat sheet against the Wizards with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in his Denver debut.

Watch the Heat take on the Nuggets via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday night from 6pm

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.