Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Urgency setting in for New Orleans Pelicans ahead of LA Clippers clash

Watch New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday at 11pm

Saturday 1 August 2020 12:08, UK

Zion Williamson shoots a floater against the Utah Jazz
Image: Zion Williamson shoots a floater against the Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers are headed to the NBA playoffs. The New Orleans Pelicans face an uphill climb to reach the postseason.

Live NBA: New Orleans @ La Clippers

Saturday 1st August 11:00pm
Which restart games are live on Sky Sports?

Which restart games are live on Sky Sports?

Seeding games, running from July 30 to August 14, come thick and fast across Sky Sports Arena, Action and Mix

Both those things were true when the season was suspended in March and they are still true in the early stages of the restart. The Clippers (44-21) are in second place in the Western Conference and the Pelicans (28-37) are four games out of the final playoff spot as the two teams prepare to meet on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Both teams lost in the final seconds of their first games on Thursday night after the 20-week hiatus.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Marcus Morris Sr. #31 of the LA Clippers on July 30, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. 3:33
Highlights of the LA Clippers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers at The Arena in Orlando

The Clippers lost their first game of the seeding schedule to the Lakers, 103-101, when Paul George's last-second jumper missed. That happened just a couple of hours after the Pelicans lost to the Utah Jazz, 106-104, when Brandon Ingram's last-second jumper missed in the game that tipped off the resumption of the season.

"We have got to use these games to build some habits and just build team chemistry," Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard said. "It was a good game, still had fun out there. It was great to be back on the floor."

Heat @ Nuggets free on Sky Sports

Heat @ Nuggets free on Sky Sports

Watch Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets via a free Sky Sports livestream on Saturday at 6pm

The Clippers are short-handed as Lou Williams is in quarantine and Montrezl Harrell is tending to a family matter.

They gave up 29 points off turnovers against the Lakers. "We can't have self-inflicted wounds and I thought we had too many of them," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

More on this story

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on July 30, 2020 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. 2:46
Highlights of the Utah Jazz’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at HP Field House in Orlando

New Orleans had won eight of their last 13 games before the season was interrupted and rolled to victories in each of their three scrimmages leading up to the game against the Jazz. After a slow start they appeared to be building on that momentum when it built a 16-point lead against Utah.

But the Pelicans' offense went cold in and they were outscored 27-17 in the fourth quarter as Rudy Gobert's two free throws broke a tie and made the difference with six seconds left. Ingram, who led New Orleans with 23 points, missed a three-pointer in the final second.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"It's very disappointing," guard JJ Redick said. "We all know how valuable every game is right now for our team. We played like a 42-minute game."

Rookie Zion Williamson was on a minutes restriction after missing all three scrimmages because he was tending to a family emergency. He was not on the floor at the end because he had reached his minutes limit set by the team's medical staff.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

"We wish we could have played Zion down the stretch," coach Alvin Gentry said. "But he had used the minutes that had been given to us. That's just the way it is. We weren't going to stick him back out there."

Williamson, the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, missed the first 44 games of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. He said he felt healthy and in good condition as the season resumed.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"It's just getting my flow to the game back," Williamson said. "This is the NBA. These are the best players in the world. You want to feel comfortable. I don't want to hurt my team more than I help them."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV