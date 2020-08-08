Denver Nuggets face off against Utah Jazz in potential playoff preview

There are questions to be answered for both the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets as they prepare to face off on Saturday night amid a string of injury problems.

The Nuggets are unmoved from third place in the Western Conference since the restart as they continue to chase down the second-placed Los Angeles Clippers, while Utah enter the matchup in fifth behind the Houston Rockets.

It arrives as a potential preview of what could be to come, with the positioning of both teams meaning they could yet meet in the playoffs. While the postseason is in sight, personnel issues could prevent the respective head coaches from ringing the changes.

"The coaches can't give full rotations because they don't have all the players available to them," said Sky Sports Heatcheck's Mo Mooncey.

"More so the Denver Nuggets who are without three of their starters, they're still trying to get those guys back on the court. Even if we do see them it's going to be limited stretches.

"It's going to be a hard-fought game," continued Mooncey. "We're going to have the chance to see Bol Bol back on the court, who's been one of my highlights from the bubble so far. He's coming through."

Denver have had to manage without guards Jamal Murray (left hamstring) and Gary Harris (right) and forward Will Barton (right knee) so far in the bubble.

Their absence has been well compensated for by Michael Porter Jr., who collected 27 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers.

This followed on from his 30 points and 15 rebounds in the win over the San Antonio Spurs and a career-best 37 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The latter also saw center Nikola Jokic deliver a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as a key contributor alongside Porter Jr.

"(Jokic) makes everybody better, no matter who's on the floor with him," said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

"And Michael Porter is a huge part of our present and our future. The sooner those two create that on-court chemistry, the better off we're going to be, not only in the moment, but looking forward. Those are two cornerstones to our franchise."

The Jazz were without Michael Conley (right knee soreness), Donovan Mitchell (left peroneal strain), Rudy Gobert (rest), and Royce O'Neale (right calf soreness) on Friday as they went down 119-111 to the Spurs.

Utah have won two of their five games in the bubble so far and sit a half-game behind the Rockets following their most recent defeat.

"For the Utah Jazz, they're missing (Bojan) Bogdanovic, they're still trying to figure out a few things on the court," added Mooncey.

"What it will be is two teams playing very hard to get that win, because if they do match up in the playoffs you want to have that psychological edge of, 'we beat you guys last week, we're coming to beat you again'.

"I'm looking at Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley who have been somewhat struggling since the start of this bubble in my opinion, they should be doing a lot better than they are."

Mitchell's best game of the restart came in the the defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers when he scored 33 points.

Saturday's game beckons as another opportunity for Mitchell and Conley's supporting cast to step up, particularly Jordan Clarkson after his team-high 24 points against San Antonio.

Utah would meanwhile also benefit from the likes of Tony Bradley and Miye Oni increasing their production if given the chance.

